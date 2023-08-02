Keefe D Sold Items Related To 2pac Murder Says Cop Who Worked The Case

Recently the Las Vegas police raided a house which they later confirmed was in connection with the ongoing investigation of 2pac’s murder. While the investigation was never technically ended, it had been dormant for quite a while. With renewed interest from the police came renewed interest from fans. Now Chris Carroll, one of the first to arrive on the scene of his murder, is discussing some details. He joined The Art Of Dialogue recently and wasn’t shy about discussing the case details. One person he focused in on in particular is someone long associated with the case, Keefe D.

“This guy, Keefe D, has been shootin’ his mouth off for a couple of years now, openly telling everybody that he’s part of the murder,” Carroll begins. “He says he handed Orlando Anderson the gun and Orlando Anderson is the shooter, and shot 2Pac. He openly is saying, ‘I handed him the gun’ — well, that makes him part of this murder.” It’s long been suspected by many that Orlando Anderson, who died in 1998 was 2pac’s actual murderer. “I’ve heard rumors that he even had sold some items that he told people, y’know, were there that night. Whether that’s BS or not, I don’t know, but to think that not only is he admitting to being part of a murder but now he’s going to profit from the whole deal?” You can watch Carroll’s entire interview below.

Keefe D Allegedly Sold Items Related To 2pac’s Murder

Keefe D recently spoke about 2pac’s murder himself. He sat down on a different podcast to blame Diddy for getting him involved in it. That appearance came after news broke that police found bullets at Keefe D’s house and were testing them to see if they dated back to the rapper’s murder.

Earlier this week a ring worn by 2pac in one of his last public appearances was sold at auction. While the $1 million price tag got plenty of attention, even more people were shocked to find out that it was actually Drake who bought it. What do you think of Keefe D potentially selling items related to 2pac’s murder? Let us know in the comment section below.

