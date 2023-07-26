Unearthed Footage Shows 2Pac In The Streets Of Vegas Just Before His Murder

Some previously unseen footage of 2Pac has hit the internet. In the clip, the late artist is seen chatting with friends and fans just before being shot in a drive-by on September 7, 1996. The clip is a chilling watch with the knowledge that just moments later, he would be murdered. The eerie footage was unearthed amid 2Pac’s newly reignited murder investigation.

Earlier this month, Las Vegas police raided a home owned by Paula Clemons, the wife of Duane “Keefe D” Davis. Footage later surfaced of the raid, and police were heard calling out orders to two individuals in the home on a megaphone. The quiet Henderson, NV neighborhood was lit up with police lights as two residents were removed from the residence. It’s unconfirmed whether or not the man and woman receiving orders in the footage were Keefe D and his wife.

2Pac Chats With Fans Before His Murder

Unreleased footage of 2Pac moments before he was shot in Las Vegas.



Keefe D’s nephew, Orlando Anderson, is allegedly responsible for 2Pac’s murder. Anderson and the late icon reportedly got into an altercation at a hotel the night of his shooting. Anderson died in 1998, without ever being charged with the 2Pac’s murder. It was recently reported that officers recovered various bullets from Keefe D’s home, with sources claiming they will undergo a forensic analysis. Officials will attempt to “determine if they have any link to the bullets found in 2Pac’s body or on the scene of the homicide,” according to Daily Mirror. “There is no information yet on the history of the bullets, how old they are, or their significance. And it will take some time to assess how the bullets play a role in this case,” they also added.

“It is a long shot that the bullets will be the ones from 1996,” the source continued. Despite the slim chance that the bullets are linked to 2Pac’s murder, officials are holding out hope that the investigation “could lead to an arrest or indictment.”

