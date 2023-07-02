Duane “Keefe D” Davis Focus Of Search Warrant In Renewed 2Pac Murder Investigation

Police reportedly executed a search warrant involving Duane “Keefe D” Davis in connection to the murder of 2Pac amid a reignited investigation into the legendary rapper’s death in 1996. According to 8 News Now, Las Vegas police conducted the search on a property in Henderson, Nevada on Monday, July 17.

They looked for personal notes, photos, and other documents related to the rapper’s death. Residents at the address threatened reporters who showed up afterward, telling them “things would escalate” if they did not leave.

CHICAGO – MARCH 1994: Rapper Tupac Shakur performs at the Regal Theater in Chicago, Illinois in March 1994. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

Davis is the uncle of ‘Pac’s alleged killer Orlando Anderson. Anderson famously got into a fight with 2Pac in the lobby of the MGM Grand following the Bruce Seldon vs. Mike Tyson boxing fight on September 7, 1996. Later in the night, 2Pac was the victim of a fatal drive-by shooting, and police quickly identified Anderson as a suspect. He denied his involvement until his death in 1998. Davis has previously claimed to have been in the shooter’s car during the drive-by.

News of the search warrant comes after the former head of security for Death Row Records, Reggie Wright Jr., claimed that police were looking into Davis last year. “Let’s put it this way, I bet Keefe D [has] been having the runs for the last two weeks,” he said an in interview with Bomb1st at the time. “Because yeah, they are knocking on doors and there’s some activity.” Afterward, Davis refuted Wright’s claims. “Not that I know of, unless he’s the U.S. fucking attorney or something,” Davis told The Art of Dialogue. “I don’t know, this dude obsessed with me … He need to leave me the fuck alone.”

2Pac’s father, Billy Garland, recently reflected on the night of his son’s death, admitting that the rapper never “never should have” fought Anderson. He also theorized that the U.S. government played a role in the infamous shooting.

