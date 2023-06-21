murder
- MusicLil Durk Allegedly Connected To FBG Duck Case By FBI InformantThe last thing Durk wants is to be connected to the murder case.By Lavender Alexandria
- Sports103 Soccer Fans Charged With Murder And Gang Activity In Greece After Stadium RiotCroatian fans have been blamed for the incident, which took place before a game in Athens.By Ben Mock
- Music17-Year-Old Charged With A Hate Crime After Stabbing Beyonce Fan To DeathLast month, O’Shae Sibley was murdered while listening to Beyonce's "Renaissance."By Caroline Fisher
- MusicUgly God Accused Of Killing Best Friend's FatherThe "Water" rapper is accused of shooting and killing a man in Gulfport, Mississippi.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureAdin Ross Checks Charleston White Over King Von Criticism: "Von Was A Great Rapper"Adin Ross wasn't having any of Charleston White's comments on King Von.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureMahek Bukhari Net Worth 2023: What Is The TikTok Star Worth?TikTok star Mahek Bukhari was a prominent figure on social media before being found guilty of murder.By Jake Skudder
- MusicTupac's Ring Becomes Most Valuable Hip-Hop Artifact Ever Sold At AuctionThe late rapper's ring had a record breaking auction.By Lavender Alexandria
- CrimeGillie Da Kid's Son YNG Cheese Murdered: What We KnowYNG Cheese, Gillie Da Kid's son, tragically passed away in a triple shooting in Philadelphia last Thursday.By Aron A.
- MusicPolice Find Bullets At Duane “Keefe D” Davis' House Amid 2Pac’s Murder Investigation: ReportPolice reportedly found bullets at Keefe D's home during their recent search of his property.By Cole Blake
- MusicAtlanta's Murder Rate Allegedly Declined By 35% Since YSL & YFN RICO ArrestsThe allegations came from a podcast from a media outlet called Earn Your Leisure, so take them with a massive grain of salt.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicPolice Find Ohio Rapper Ahlotta's Body, Take Boyfriend Into Custody For MurderThe up-and-comer went missing earlier this week, and it tragically coincided with her birthday.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDuane “Keefe D” Davis Focus Of Search Warrant In Renewed 2Pac Murder InvestigationPolice have reportedly conducted a search warrant involving Keefe D in regards to the murder of 2Pac.By Cole Blake
- MusicYNW Melly Will Not Testify, Defense & Prosecution Rest Their CasesYNW Melly will not take the stand in his ongoing double murder trial.By Cole Blake
- MusicDate Set For Young Dolph Murder TrialYoung Dolph's alleged killers now know when their trial will begin.By Lavender Alexandria
- Music"Disrespectful" Texts From YNW Melly To His Mother Read In CourtTexts between Melly and his mother were allowed as evidence.By Lavender Alexandria
- Pop CultureIce-T Issues Warning For The Next Generation Of RappersIce-T tells the new musical acts to watch themselves.By Jake Lyda
- MusicYNW Melly's Spotify Monthly Listeners Keep Increasing Amid TrialSince last week, the rapper's gained over 600,000 new listeners tuning in every month.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicYSL Rapper FN DaDealer Arrested On Murder Charges: ReportThe is the latest court case to hit the Atlanta record label.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureNicki Minaj Offers To Pay Tuition For Carlishia Hood's 14-Year-Old SonProsecutors have officially dropped charges against Carlishia and her son in connection with the death of Jeremy Brown.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicYNW Melly Scores Small Victory In Court TodayDespite his ongoing difficulties during the trial Melly managed to pick up a small victory today. By Lavender Alexandria