Bronx Rapper Suave Drilly Murdered Outside Of Parole Office

Suave Drilly's rising career in Bronx hip-hop was tragically cut short on Wednesday afternoon (October 15), according to Norwood News. Per police, he was reportedly shot and killed in the Mott Haven are of the South Bronx.

They responded to a 911 call about a shooting at the intersection of Alexander Avenue and Bruckner Boulevard. "Upon arrival, officers observed a 27-year-old male with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso," an NYPD spokesperson reportedly stated. "EMS responded and transported the victim to NYC Health and Hospitals/ Lincoln where he was pronounced deceased."

The 27-year-old rapper from the Norwood and Bedford Park area, real name John Martinez, rose to local prominence after his first song, 2020's "Opp Spotter" and more recent cuts like "Back On My Bully." He faced a lot of previous legal trouble and prison time regarding gang charges, violent accusations, and gun possession. Regardless of the obstacles, after Suave Drilly's release in early 2024, he hoped to continue developing his music career in order to honor his "fallen brother" Dumont Drilly.

Suave Drilly Shooting

According to police, their investigation into this fatal shooting remains ongoing at press time. They have not made any arrests yet in connection to this murder. However, Norwood News reported on rumors that Suave was shot and killed while he left his parole office in the area. Police reportedly stated that they did not have information to confirm or deny this.

More specifically, they clarified that at least two parole offices are in the shooting's general area. Per New York State Parole Board records, he had the Bronx II Area Parole office as his assignment at 26 Bruckner Boulevard. Suave Drilly reportedly had convictions of third-degree possession of a controlled substance and attempted first-degree gang assault.

We will see if any more information emerges about this fatal shooting in the near future. For now, any assumptions or reports on motive or circumstance are completely speculative and unconfirmed.