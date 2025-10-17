Bronx Rapper Suave Drilly Murdered Outside Of Parole Office

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 449 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Bronx Rapper Suave Drilly Murder Parole Office Hip Hop News
Image via Suave Drilly
27-year-old rapper Suave Drilly was reportedly shot and killed in the South Bronx earlier this week. Police still haven't made any arrests.

Suave Drilly's rising career in Bronx hip-hop was tragically cut short on Wednesday afternoon (October 15), according to Norwood News. Per police, he was reportedly shot and killed in the Mott Haven are of the South Bronx.

They responded to a 911 call about a shooting at the intersection of Alexander Avenue and Bruckner Boulevard. "Upon arrival, officers observed a 27-year-old male with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso," an NYPD spokesperson reportedly stated. "EMS responded and transported the victim to NYC Health and Hospitals/ Lincoln where he was pronounced deceased."

The 27-year-old rapper from the Norwood and Bedford Park area, real name John Martinez, rose to local prominence after his first song, 2020's "Opp Spotter" and more recent cuts like "Back On My Bully." He faced a lot of previous legal trouble and prison time regarding gang charges, violent accusations, and gun possession. Regardless of the obstacles, after Suave Drilly's release in early 2024, he hoped to continue developing his music career in order to honor his "fallen brother" Dumont Drilly.

Read More: Cardi B Vs. BIA Rap Beef: Breaking Down Their Bars & Diss Tracks

Suave Drilly Shooting

According to police, their investigation into this fatal shooting remains ongoing at press time. They have not made any arrests yet in connection to this murder. However, Norwood News reported on rumors that Suave was shot and killed while he left his parole office in the area. Police reportedly stated that they did not have information to confirm or deny this.

More specifically, they clarified that at least two parole offices are in the shooting's general area. Per New York State Parole Board records, he had the Bronx II Area Parole office as his assignment at 26 Bruckner Boulevard. Suave Drilly reportedly had convictions of third-degree possession of a controlled substance and attempted first-degree gang assault.

We will see if any more information emerges about this fatal shooting in the near future. For now, any assumptions or reports on motive or circumstance are completely speculative and unconfirmed.

Hopefully police can get to the bottom of this and find justice for Suave Drilly's loved ones soon. Sadly, this is another case of a promising rap career cut short by violence.

Read More: Mobb Deep "Infinite" Review

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
2023 Essence Festival Of Culture Music Vallejo Pays Tribute To E-40 With Street In His Name 2.1K
1999 Bad Boy Records News Notorious B.I.G. & Eminem Embraced Depravity On "Dead Wrong" 22.8K
Michael Loccisano/FilmMagic/Getty Images Music Havoc Reveals One Of His Favorite Prodigy Verses Of All Time 4.8K
Oakland Raiders v San Francisco 49ers Music E-40 Reflects On His Impact On West Coast Hip-Hop: "They Call Me The Ambassador Of The Bay 2.3K
Comments 1