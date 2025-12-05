Misa Hylton Calls Out Diddy's Bodyguard For Doubting Justin Combs' Paternity

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 06: Misa Hylton attends the 2024 ESSENCE Fashion House on September 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for ESSENCE Fashion House)
Misa Hylton claims she and her son Justin Combs are being harassed due to Gene Deal's claims and the Netflix docuseries on Diddy.

Misa Hylton, Diddy's former partner and the mother of his first son Justin Combs, has been dealing with a lot amid the Bad Boy mogul's sexual misconduct scandal. Most recently, she's clapping back at claims insinuated by Puff's former bodyguard Gene Deal and those made in the 50 Cent executive-produced Netflix docuseries, Sean Combs: The Reckoning.

More specifically, Deal recently responded to folks claiming that he made allegations of Diddy not actually being Justin Combs' father. He explained that he never said that but never clarified it because these are "casualties of war" in his crusade against Sean Combs. As for Misa Hylton's response to this Diddy allegation, she took to Instagram in a post caught by The Shade Room on the social media platform, sharing Gene's video remarks.

"Anyone who knows me knows I'm a private person, and it pains me that I even have to post this," Misa Hylton shared concerning Diddy. "The harassment my son and I have been dealing with because of things implied by Gene Deal and stated in a recent Netflix documentary has been heartbreaking. The truth is: the public is being misled about me and my child, we've been dragged into something we never asked for... a cruel game built on rumors and agendas.

"Please take a moment before believing everything you hear," she continued. The most painful part is that this is happening because of men I once trusted to protect me, not harm me. And the saddest thing is that none of this affect the people spreading it – it only hurts me and my son. Like Gene said, we've been treated as 'casualties of war.'... #protectwomenandtheirchildren. This is about Misa and Justin ONLY. Why didn't this go viral?"

Who Is Gene Deal?

Amid this Diddy scandal, Misa Hylton might overcome. She is reportedly getting her own show after the success of Sean Combs: The Reckoning.

Elsewhere, Diddy also shares multiple children with other women. He shares his adoptive son Quincy Brown, Christian "King" Combs, and his twins D'Lila and Jessie with the late Kim Porter. Combs also shares daughter Chance with Sarah Chapman and daughter Love with Dana Tran.

For those unaware, Gene Deal used to work for Bad Boy and Diddy as a security guard and bodyguard. He's also a former college basketball player who has been very critical of Combs since his arrest in 2023.

