Misa Hylton In Line To Get Her Own Show Following Success Of Netflix's Diddy Docuseries

Diddy's ex-girlfriend, Misa Hylton, has been offered an opportunity to get her own show. What's more is that she was presented this offer by Alex Stapleton, the director of the 50 Cent-produced, Sean Combs: The Reckoning. The renowned fashion designer, who shares a child with the mogul, revealed all of this via an Instagram carousel earlier today.

As caught by Nolan Strong of AllHipHop, Misa shows that Stapleton reached out via text message in a series of screenshots. Her opening text reads, "Good evening Ms. Hylton, My name is Alex Stapleton and I believe Erick Sermon might have mentioned to you that I wanted to reach out directly to you about a project I'm directing for Netflix."

Misa Hylton responds, "Hi Alex I misunderstood Erick, I thought it was my own show. I'm doing interviews about Sean (Diddy)."

However, we can only assume Hylton was pleased to hear that wouldn't be the case. Stapleton says back, "There's two separate projects but both do involve your own show."

The director reaffirms this by stating her intentions and direction with these shows. "My goal is to really lean into all that you contributed to hip hop and Bad Boy."

Read More: Rappers Who Have Dated Athletes

Diddy Netflix Documentary

Misa sounds like she's all ears and that discussions are either being set up or have already happened.

"Ok i'll hear you out because you come to me by way of Erick." The stylist then signs off with a choice quote, presumably directed in Diddy's direction.

"Until they confess all the lies they said against you to gain favor, they'll never know PEACE. Isaiah 48:22."

The mentioning of Erick Sermon stems from his appearance in Sean Combs: The Reckoning, the four-part docuseries that premiered on December 2. In it, the EPMD rapper claims that Diddy cut ties with Misa.

Her and Sean Combs were a pairing in the 1990s. But after giving birth to Diddy's oldest, Justin Combs in 1993, they broke up shortly after. Their relationship was put back in the public eye for a brief moment when she showed up to his federal trial this summer with a walker.