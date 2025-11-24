Rappers Who Have Dated Athletes

There’s always been a magnetic pull between Hip Hop and sports, and sometimes, the professions overlap. The money moves different, but the fame runs parallel, and that often manifests as high-profile romances that take over timelines. Sometimes it’s PR and in other instances, it’s lust. More often, it’s just two people trying to figure it out under the weight of public obsession.

Lately, the headlines have come fast. Cardi B revealed that she and NFL star Stefon Diggs quietly welcomed a son. Olympic boxing champion Claressa Shields claimed she’s now engaged to rapper Papoose, even as questions still swirl around his marriage to Remy Ma. GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion have been snapped sitting courtside as they cheer on their NBA beaus.

When rappers date athletes, worlds collide not only for the celebrity couples, but for fans, as well. If someone doesn't reach success or perform well in the paint, their partners are blamed for downfalls. Careers are compared and romances are placed under a social media microscope. With these couples, many romances have survived their storms while others are long drowned out.

Cardi B & Stefon Diggs

Cardi B doesn’t do subtle, and her pregnancy with Stefon Diggs wasn’t meant to be a secret. The Grammy-winning rapper had been sharing glimpses of her pregnancy journey across social media for months. After initial speculation about her relationship with the New England Patriots wide receiver swirled, the two went public to the dismay of Cardi's ex, Offset.

Fans have noticed that Cardi and Diggs's pairing is vastly different from when she was with the Migos star. While she is still living her famous life out loud, Cardi has opted to maintain more privacy this time around. Now that she is a mother of four, Cardi has acclimated to the overexposure of the industry and seems as if she's sharing just enough to satisfy.

Papoose & Claressa Shields

Nobody saw this one coming, except maybe Claressa Shields. The two-time Olympic gold medalist and undisputed boxing champion stunned fans when she casually revealed she was engaged to rapper Papoose. The news hit differently because Papoose has long been married to Remy Ma, the Bronx rapper he famously supported through her prison bid and beyond. That relationship had been considered one of Hip Hop's most solid as they touted "Black Love."

Now, Papoose and Shields are public with their relationship. They've appeared on red carpets, fawned over one another on social media, and he was seen by her side as Shields took to the boxing ring. The couple has also sat for interviews where they've discussed marriage and having children. Still, this love story has had it's hiccups, as Shields and Remy Ma have been involved in a war of words.

Megan Thee Stallion & Klay Thompson

For a while, it was just whispers. Megan Thee Stallion was spotted courtside at Mavericks games, Klay Thompson possibly showing up in a poolside photo. Then came the videos of them working out together, eating out, appearing at events with that easy chemistry that doesn't need an announcement. By July 2025, it was clear that the Houston rapper and the Mavericks star were a couple.

This relationship wasn't like previous hook-ups because Megan had been through so much—shot, mocked, dragged into courtrooms, and ridiculed online. Klay, known for his quiet demeanor and aversion to the spotlight, brought calm to the chaos. When Megan shared a photo hinting at new keys and a home, fans speculated they had moved in together. Then, Klay went viral for publicly defending her against a disrespectful comment from another NBA figure. People have called this a romance reset for both.

Trina & Kenyon Martin

This relationship was one of those that existed before social media turned every celebrity relationship into a stream of curated images. Trina and Kenyon Martin dated from around 2007 to 2010, making red carpet appearances and club cameos together during a time when both were in the thick of their respective careers. Their pairing felt like a classic early-2000s match. Trina with her no-nonsense glamor and Kenyon with his dominance on the court. Although, even then, their relationship wasn’t free from scrutiny.

One of the most talked-about moments came when Kenyon tattooed Trina’s lips on his neck. After the breakup, he reportedly had the tattoo removed. However, Trina never played victim and didn’t go on a press tour or write breakup songs with his naming names. Their story is rarely revisited, but it’s one of the more iconic examples of a rapper-athlete relationship that existed before the era of algorithms.

Cordae & Naomi Osaka

Rappers are no strangers to linking up with tennis champions, but this time, it was Cordae and Naomi Osaka. These two began dating around 2019, and since inception, they've displayed a mutual respect for one another. Young and successful, the private pair seemed as if they were in it for the long haul. Then, in 2023, they welcomed a daughter, Shai.

In January 2025, Osaka resurfaced with a quiet post, announcing that she and Cordae had broken up. Neither of them aired grievances or leaned into mess. They just moved on. Osaka went on to call the rapper a great dad, and they've each honored the other's space in a world that is constantly demanding updates.

GloRilla & Brandon Ingram

They didn’t issue a press release or post a couples’ photo shoot. GloRilla and Brandon Ingram were “hard launched” the way modern-day fame prefers. The Memphis rapper and Toronto Raptors baller sparked dating rumors following a birthday bash in Mexico. GloRilla has always carried herself with unfiltered confidence. Ingram, known for his laid-back demeanor, seems like a surprisingly calm complement.

Though the couple hasn't sat down to give fans details of their romance, the signs haven’t been subtle. GloRilla can be seen courtside, watching her man hoop, sporting a "3" chain and yelling, "That's my man!" The pair even have a special handshake and Ingram makes sure to lavish Glo with affection.

Amy Luciani & Dwight Howard

When Amy Luciani flashed that ring, the internet didn’t quite know what to do with it. The rapper and reality star, known for her unapologetic presence, was officially engaged to former NBA All-Star Dwight Howard. It was a move that caught some by surprise and others by curiosity.

This pairing stood out because it wasn’t just the fame, it was the contrast. Dwight, with his tangled career legacy and off-court controversies, linked up with a woman who knows how to control her narrative. Amy’s no stranger to reinvention, and with Dwight, she seemed to be stepping into another role entirely. The two locked into the spotlight with precision; although, there were rumors of a divorce. However, the couple came back strong and look happily in love.

Da Brat & Allen Iverson

An unlikly pairing came when Da Brat and Allen Iverson were quietly making headlines as a couple. The Chicago-born rapper has long confirmed that she and the NBA icon once had a full-fledged relationship. In interviews, Da Brat described buying him things, traveling together, and falling hard enough that she considered changing how she presented herself to the public.

What makes their story more interesting is the hindsight. Da Brat spoke openly about how much she loved Iverson, even when the relationship didn't love her back the way she needed. She shared, years later, that he cheated, and rather than crash out in front of the world, she let it go quietly. More recently, Da Brat has publicly came out as a lesbian. These days, you can find the rapper and her wife, Jesseca, enjoying parenthood as mothers to a son.

Iggy Azalea & Nick Young

For a moment, they were Hip Hop's glossy tabloid couple as a rising Pop-Rap star and a charismatic NBA player. Iggy Azalea and Nick Young's relationship played out across platforms, and eventually, an engagement ring reportedly worth half a million dollars arrived. Yet, what began as a made-for-Instagram fairytale unraveled in one of the most public celebrity breakups of the 2010s. When a video leaked of Young allegedly bragging about cheating—secretly recorded by his then-teammate D’Angelo Russell—it sparked a league-wide controversy and made Iggy a trending topic for all the wrong reasons.