Claressa Shields Drags Nicki Minaj Into Messy Remy Ma Feud

BY Caroline Fisher 372 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Claressa Shields Nicki Minaj Remy Ma Gossip News
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Nicki Minaj attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Remy Ma and Papoose have been feuding online lately, and recently, his new boo Claressa Shields got involved.

It doesn't look like Remy Ma and Papoose's relationship drama will be coming to an end any time soon. In fact, the latter's new boo Claressa Shields recently got involved. She dragged another high-profile femcee into the mix too, making it clear that she's not dodging any smoke.

In a DM sent to Nicki Minaj, and shared on her Instagram Story, Shields invited her to her boxing match. "You Might as well come my the Fight! [sic]," she wrote, as captured by The Shade Room. "Queen of Rap!" It doesn't look like Nicki responded, but she does have a history of feuding with Remy.

During a recent stream, DJ Akademiks even suggested that the public needs to rethink their battle since Papoose alleged that he's written most of Remy's lyrics.

Read More: Remy Ma Accuses Papoose’s Sister Of Being A Pedophile Amid Cheating Allegations

Remy Ma & Papoose Drama

"If Remy Ma – which, a lot of people believe she won the battle versus Nicki Minaj," he began. "If she won the battle because of the song 'Shether,' but it was written by Papoose, that's a disqualification. I'm sorry. [...] The n***a did the Five Fingers of Death, like, the 'Alphabetical Slaughter.' This n***a Papoose been rhyming words for a living. [...] Is that fair game, though, chat? If your husband is also a great rapper and he wrote you some raps, is that ghostwritten or is that what the family said?"

Shields' latest post comes after Remy flaunted her new man, Eazy The Block Captain, on Instagram. She boasted about their romance in her caption, accusing Pap of being mad that she's happy in her current relationship.

"This is what Pawnpoose was threatening to post (and more)," she declared. "THIS WHY HE SO MAD
This why he wanna go to games and be seen cuz he THINKS it’s payback but I don’t care. He’s had photos & videos for years. HE mad that I am actually smiling & laughing again. I’m not ashamed of ANYTHING I have done."

Read More: Remy Ma Flaunts Eazy The Block Captain Romance After Papoose Accuses Him Of Blackmail

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
DJ Akademiks Reevaluate Nicki Minaj Remy Ma Beef Hip Hop News Music DJ Akademiks Thinks Hip-Hop Should Reevaluate Nicki Minaj & Remy Ma Beef 1.6K
Remy Ma Flaunts Eazy The Block Captain Papoose Gossip News Gossip Remy Ma Flaunts Eazy The Block Captain Romance After Papoose Accuses Him Of Blackmail 1384
Remy Ma Accuses Papoose Sister Pedophile Gossip News Gossip Remy Ma Accuses Papoose’s Sister Of Being A Pedophile Amid Cheating Allegations 913
BET Awards 2024 - Red Carpet Music Remy Ma Initiates A New Rule In Her Chrome 23 League, She's Retaliating Against Any Battle Rapper Rapping Something Crazy About Her 6.3K