Claressa Shields Drags Nicki Minaj Into Messy Remy Ma Feud

It doesn't look like Remy Ma and Papoose's relationship drama will be coming to an end any time soon. In fact, the latter's new boo Claressa Shields recently got involved. She dragged another high-profile femcee into the mix too, making it clear that she's not dodging any smoke.

In a DM sent to Nicki Minaj, and shared on her Instagram Story, Shields invited her to her boxing match. "You Might as well come my the Fight! [sic]," she wrote, as captured by The Shade Room. "Queen of Rap!" It doesn't look like Nicki responded, but she does have a history of feuding with Remy.

During a recent stream, DJ Akademiks even suggested that the public needs to rethink their battle since Papoose alleged that he's written most of Remy's lyrics.

Remy Ma & Papoose Drama

"If Remy Ma – which, a lot of people believe she won the battle versus Nicki Minaj," he began. "If she won the battle because of the song 'Shether,' but it was written by Papoose, that's a disqualification. I'm sorry. [...] The n***a did the Five Fingers of Death, like, the 'Alphabetical Slaughter.' This n***a Papoose been rhyming words for a living. [...] Is that fair game, though, chat? If your husband is also a great rapper and he wrote you some raps, is that ghostwritten or is that what the family said?"

Shields' latest post comes after Remy flaunted her new man, Eazy The Block Captain, on Instagram. She boasted about their romance in her caption, accusing Pap of being mad that she's happy in her current relationship.

"This is what Pawnpoose was threatening to post (and more)," she declared. "THIS WHY HE SO MAD

This why he wanna go to games and be seen cuz he THINKS it’s payback but I don’t care. He’s had photos & videos for years. HE mad that I am actually smiling & laughing again. I’m not ashamed of ANYTHING I have done."