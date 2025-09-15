It's been several months since Remy Ma hopped online to expose Papoose for his relationship with Claressa Shields. At the time, he responded by exposing her for her relationship with Eazy The Block Captain, confirming that both of them had found happiness outside of their marriage. Nowadays, both relationships appear to be alive and well. Over the weekend, the femcee was even spotted enjoying the Eagles and Chiefs game with her boo.

As expected, the outing has earned mixed reactions from social media users. While many are in full support of the happy couple, others are raising questions about the status of Remy's divorce, and comparing her relationship with Eazy to Pap and Shields'.

"You see how we never hear about them? lol can we turn the volume down on the other couple?" one Instagram user asks in The Neighborhood Talk's comments section. "Girl you a married woman get that divorce," someone else writes.

Remy Ma New Boyfriend

News of Remy's latest outing with Eazy comes just a few weeks after rumors that she got into a physical altercation with Shields began to swirl online. The rumors started after a video of the pro boxer ranting about beating someone up surfaced online. "You don't even know what smoke is, baby … I'm from Flint, baby. Quit playing with me. I ran up on that h*e,” she said in the clip. ”She wanna talk about that sh*t, fight me. I wanted to see what it was like with that face-to-face conversation because that's what I'm about.”

“You wanna do all that tweeting, baby? I'm about this. You're right, we do just need to fight. We do. Yes, come to 54 so I can show you what's up," she continued. “I ain't even mean to put my hands on that girl. Lord, I have to catch myself, but she started putting her hand on my face … You're mad that you met that you met your match, and that's OK, cause I'm gonna give you what you want every time. Now what?”