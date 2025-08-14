It's no secret that Remy Ma and Claressa Shields have had their fair share of issues with each other. Last year, the femcee hopped online to put her husband Papoose on blast, alleging that he cheated on her with the pro boxer.

He fired back by accusing her of cheating on him with Eazy The Block Captain, and overall, the whole thing got pretty messy. Luckily, both Remy and Pap appear to be doing better than ever since going their separate ways to be with different people.

Earlier this week, however, footage of Shields ranting about beating someone up surfaced online. This led to theories that she could have allegedly been talking about Remy. "You don't even know what smoke is, baby … I'm from Flint, baby. Quit playing with me. I ran up on that h*e,” she says in the clip, shared by The Neighborhood Talk. ”She wanna talk about that sh*t, fight me. I wanted to see what it was like with that face-to-face conversation because that's what I'm about.”

Remy Ma & Claressa Shields Beef

“You wanna do all that tweeting, baby? I'm about this. You're right, we do just need to fight. We do. Yes, come to 54 so I can show you what's up," Shields continued. “… I ain't even mean to put my hands on that girl. Lord, I have to catch myself, but she started putting her hand on my face … You're mad that you met that you met your match, and that's OK, cause I'm gonna give you what you want every time. Now what?”

Remy quickly took to Instagram to set the record straight, clarifying that Shields was not talking about her. "[Laughing emojis] imagine the f*ck that. Definitely NOT tawkin bout me... cuz umm yeah," she wrote.