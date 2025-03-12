Keke Palmer Asks Claressa Shields When She’s “Knocking Remy Ma Out” Over Papoose Scandal

Late last year, Remy Ma and Papoose's relationship blew up, as they both hopped online to put each other on blast. The femcee accused the father of her child of cheating on her with professional boxer Claressa Shields, even exposing some of their text messages. Papoose was quick to fire back, referencing his wife's rumored affair with fellow battle rapper Eazy The Block Captain.

Amid all of this, Shields jumped in to challenge Remy to a boxing match. While she appeared to only be joking, social media users took this narrative and ran with it. "Claressa Shields vs @RealRemyMa Feb 2nd! Come get yo a** whooped crash out!!" she tweeted at the time. Now, during a recent appearance on Baby This Is Keke Palmer, she was asked to provide fans with an update. “When are you knocking Remy Ma out?” Palmer asked.

Are Claressa Shields & Papoose Dating?

The athlete laughed upon hearing the question, but made it clear that she never had any real intentions of hurting Remy. According to her, she didn't even see the drama coming, and was simply looking to promote her biopic The Fire Inside. “Listen, I woke up that morning just as shocked as everybody. Like, what the hell? Oh, my God. What’s going on? I’m like, ‘I want to promote the movie. What is this?'” she explained. “So, you know, they say all publicity is good publicity.”