Keke Palmer Asks Claressa Shields When She’s “Knocking Remy Ma Out” Over Papoose Scandal

BY Caroline Fisher 932 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Keke Palmer Claressa Shields Remy Ma Gossip News
Jul 12, 2023; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Professional boxer Claressa Shields arrives on the red carpet before the 2023 ESPYS at the Dolby Theatre. Kirby Lee / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
When Remy Ma & Papoose exposed each other for their alleged affairs last year, Claressa Shields challenged the femcee to a boxing match.

Late last year, Remy Ma and Papoose's relationship blew up, as they both hopped online to put each other on blast. The femcee accused the father of her child of cheating on her with professional boxer Claressa Shields, even exposing some of their text messages. Papoose was quick to fire back, referencing his wife's rumored affair with fellow battle rapper Eazy The Block Captain.

Amid all of this, Shields jumped in to challenge Remy to a boxing match. While she appeared to only be joking, social media users took this narrative and ran with it. "Claressa Shields vs @RealRemyMa Feb 2nd! Come get yo a** whooped crash out!!" she tweeted at the time. Now, during a recent appearance on Baby This Is Keke Palmer, she was asked to provide fans with an update. “When are you knocking Remy Ma out?” Palmer asked.

Read More: Papoose & Claressa Shields Spend Valentine's Weekend On Romantic Hawaii Getaway

Are Claressa Shields & Papoose Dating?

The athlete laughed upon hearing the question, but made it clear that she never had any real intentions of hurting Remy. According to her, she didn't even see the drama coming, and was simply looking to promote her biopic The Fire Inside. “Listen, I woke up that morning just as shocked as everybody. Like, what the hell? Oh, my God. What’s going on? I’m like, ‘I want to promote the movie. What is this?'” she explained. “So, you know, they say all publicity is good publicity.”

“I have to tell myself, like, this comes with the territory,” she also added. “So I think it’s not about the problem. It’s about how you handle the problem. And I think I handled it very well.” Last month, Shields celebrated Valentine's Day with Papoose in Hawaii, seemingly confirming that they're an item. They both showed off their adventures on social media. At the time of writing, Remy has yet to address Shields' latest comments about the debacle.

Read More: Papoose Supports Rumored Boo Claressa Shields At Boxing Weigh-In After Remy Ma Drama

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Davido In Concert - Atlanta, GA Relationships Papoose Supports Claressa Shields At Fight In Resurfaced Footage Amid Remy Ma Drama 1.7K
Syndication: Detroit Free Press Relationships Claressa Shields Escalates Remy Ma Feud To Another Level With A Boxing Match Challenge 2.9K
2024 BET Awards - Arrivals Relationships Claressa Shields Flaunts Fighting Skills Amid Remy Ma & Papoose Cheating Scandal 1403
The Ultimate Rap League App Event Music Eazy The Block Captain Responds To Papoose’s “Knockout” Claims Amid Remy Ma Cheating Scandal 7.4K