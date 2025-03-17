Papoose Shares Heartfelt Message For Claressa Shields’ Birthday After Messy Remy Ma Split

The world first found out about Papoose and Claressa Shields' romance last year, when Remy Ma put the rapper on blast.

Papoose and Claressa Shields' relationship appears to be doing better than ever, despite whatever critics may have to say about it. Earlier today, the rapper took to social media to show his new boo some love in honor of her birthday. He had nothing but nice things to say about the pro boxer in his heartfelt caption, making it clear that he's head over heels for her.

"Special Happy born day to my champion @claressashields A great person who’s always smiling/happy. Until you piss her off. Love you baby!!" he wrote. His post also arrived alongside a series of sweet photos of the two of them together, along with some fierce solo shots of Shields. She was sure to give him a shoutout for making sure she had the best birthday possible too. In a heartwarming post on her Instagram Story, she revealed that he gave her a call as soon as the clock struck midnight, guaranteeing he was the first to celebrate with her.

Papoose & Claressa Shields

While Pap and Shields appear to be living their best lives together these days, news of their relationship did erupt in a fairly dramatic fashion. In December of last year, the performer's estranged wife Remy Ma took to social media to put him on blast. She unveiled some text messages he and Shields exchanged, accusing him of cheating on her. In response, Papoose brought up rumors that she was cheating on him with another battle rapper, Eazy The Block Captain. Shields ended up getting involved in the heated back and forth, even challenging Remy to a boxing match.

Fortunately, it doesn't look like that's going to happen anytime soon. While Pap and Shields continue to flaunt their love online, it appears that Remy has embraced her own romance with Eazy. In January, he even went off on haters during a livestream, insisting they're simply "jealous" of his life.

