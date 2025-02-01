Papoose Supports Rumored Boo Claressa Shields At Boxing Weigh-In After Remy Ma Drama

Back in December, Remy Ma and Papoose's relationship took an unexpected turn. She hopped online to accuse him of having an affair with professional boxer Claressa Shields, prompting him to fire back. He proceeded to bring up rumors that she cheated on him with battle rapper Eazy The Block Captain. Both Eazy and Shields got involved in the social media spat, and now, it appears as though the two artists have called it quits.

While both Remy and Pap's relationship status remains unclear, he was recently spotted alongside Shields in public. In a new clip, he's seen trailing behind her as she prepares for a weigh-in before her boxing match against Danielle Perkins. In another clip, he was even seen lacing up her Timberlands for her ahead of the big moment. Of course, his appearance has earned mixed reactions from fans. Most are glad to see him happy and supporting his rumored boo. Others believe he's simply doing all of this to get back at Remy.

Papoose Joins Claressa Shields At Boxing Weigh-In

"Who cares he only doing this because remy been out supporting her man at his rap battles," one Instagram user writes in The Neighborhood Talk's comments section. "Remy moved on. Why can't he?" another wonders. This does appear to be the case. Just last month, she confessed her love for Eazy The Block Captain during a rap battle. Eazy also fired back at haters during a livestream shortly after, making it clear that he thinks anyone with something negative to say is simply jealous.