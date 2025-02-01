Papoose Supports Rumored Boo Claressa Shields At Boxing Weigh-In After Remy Ma Drama

BY Caroline Fisher 3.1K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2023 BET Awards - Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: Papoose arrives to the 2023 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
It looks like Papoose has moved on.

Back in December, Remy Ma and Papoose's relationship took an unexpected turn. She hopped online to accuse him of having an affair with professional boxer Claressa Shields, prompting him to fire back. He proceeded to bring up rumors that she cheated on him with battle rapper Eazy The Block Captain. Both Eazy and Shields got involved in the social media spat, and now, it appears as though the two artists have called it quits.

While both Remy and Pap's relationship status remains unclear, he was recently spotted alongside Shields in public. In a new clip, he's seen trailing behind her as she prepares for a weigh-in before her boxing match against Danielle Perkins. In another clip, he was even seen lacing up her Timberlands for her ahead of the big moment. Of course, his appearance has earned mixed reactions from fans. Most are glad to see him happy and supporting his rumored boo. Others believe he's simply doing all of this to get back at Remy.

Read More: Papoose & Eazy The Block Captain’s Rumored Altercation Detailed By Alleged Witness

Papoose Joins Claressa Shields At Boxing Weigh-In

"Who cares he only doing this because remy been out supporting her man at his rap battles," one Instagram user writes in The Neighborhood Talk's comments section. "Remy moved on. Why can't he?" another wonders. This does appear to be the case. Just last month, she confessed her love for Eazy The Block Captain during a rap battle. Eazy also fired back at haters during a livestream shortly after, making it clear that he thinks anyone with something negative to say is simply jealous.

“N****s is really mad that when they go to sleep at night, and I wake up — we both wake up, it’s like we doing better than them n****s, so them n****s is mad, right?” he said. “I just want one n***a to keep it a buck [...] That’s what y’all n****s is mad at, bro!”

Read More: Remy Ma’s Rumored Boyfriend Eazy The Block Captain Goes Off On Jealous Haters

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 - Arrivals Relationships Remy Ma’s Rumored Boyfriend Eazy The Block Captain Goes Off On Jealous Haters 2.2K
2024 BET Awards - Arrivals Relationships Claressa Shields Flaunts Fighting Skills Amid Remy Ma & Papoose Cheating Scandal 1335
Papoose Presents: 50 Years Of Hip-Hop, Powered By TuneCore Music Eazy The Block Captain’s Ex Exposes Him For Reused Rap Battle "Gimmick" With Remy Ma 2.4K
Papoose Remy Ma Claressa Shields relationship Relationships Papoose & Claressa Shields Vs. Remy Ma: A Guide To The Messy Online Feud 4.1K