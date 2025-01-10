Papoose & Eazy The Block Captain’s Rumored Altercation Detailed By Alleged Witness

According to Funkbeezly, Papoose shouted "Brooklyn" before allegedly punching Eazy The Block Captain.

Last month, Remy Ma took to social media to expose her husband Papoose for his alleged affair with professional boxer Claressa Shields. She unveiled some of their alleged DMs, which appeared to suggest that the two of them were an item. He responded by calling Remy out for her own alleged affair with Eazy The Block Captain, which had been rumored for months. In fact, back in 2023, Papoose and Eazy The Block Captain allegedly got into an altercation at a battle rap event over this.

Pap brought this up amid the messy feud, even alleging that he knocked Eazy out. "I still got the messages of her begging me to lie about the knockout," he wrote at the time. "But who cares! He didn't throw 1 punch back #supersoft Last time I saw this chump, he was in the fetal position. Everybody saw it! When I knocked him out @remyma woke him up. And went home with him for 4 days."

Funkbeezly Claims Papoose Did Not Knock Eazy The Block Captain Out

Funkbeezly, on the other hand, has a different story. He claims to have witnessed the entire alleged run-in between Pap and Eazy. During a recent appearance on the Welcome To The Club podcast, he shared his his account of the debacle, insisting that it didn't play out the way it was described. “I seen that sh*t with my own eyes,” he began, per AllHipHop. “He aint get knocked out, he got popped on.”

“He run in, I see him pop on somebody, BOOM. [Papoose] popped on someone with a baldy,” he continued. “Now I know it was Eazy the Block Captain, but at the time, I thought it was a regular n***a.” Apparently, Pap also made an interesting remark as he threw the alleged punch. “Yeah Brooklyn,” Funkbeezly recalls him saying. “Word to my mother. He said ‘Brooklyn son,’ and he popped him, BOOM.” At the time of writing both Papoose and Eazy have yet to address the interview.