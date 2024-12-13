Eazy The Block Captain Insists Papoose Knew About Remy Ma’s Alleged Affair For Years

Eazy The Block Captain is setting the record straight.

Earlier this week, Remy Ma took to social media to expose her husband Papoose for his relationship with professional boxer Claressa Shields. In response, Pap brought up Remy's relationship with Eazy The Block Captain, the battle rapper she's rumored to be having an affair with. He accused her of being a cheater and a "narcissist," but according to Eazy, he's not telling the whole story.

During a recent interview with The Boul, Eazy accused Papoose of having known about his relationship with Remy for years. “That n**ga knew already!" he alleged. "I know he up there trying to play victim and all of that sh*t but they knew, he knew two years ago. I ain’t going to lie… he did knew. And I’m going to tell you all how he knew… The n**ga you all think is so thorough, he put a recording device in Remy’s car, so how he knew is, bugging her f**king car. So that how he knew. That n**ga’s a f**king weirdo.”

Eazy The Block Captain Addresses Papoose's Claims

He didn't stop there, however. Papoose also recently claimed to have knocked Eazy out at an event last year, leaving him in the fetal position. "He didn't throw 1 punch back #supersoft Last time I saw this chump, he was in the fetal position. Everybody saw it! When I knocked him out @remyma woke him up. And went home with him for 4 days," he wrote on Instagram. Eazy insists he didn't have a chance because Papoose snuck up on him, and ran away right after punching him.

He also says that Pap's claims about him getting knocked out, or even hitting the floor, are also false. "I never fell, I never was in no fetal position, I never touched the ground ever," he explained. "When I got back to turn around the n***a, the n***a ran."