Eazy The Block Captain Responds To Papoose’s “Knockout” Claims Amid Remy Ma Cheating Scandal

It looks like Eazy The Block Captain might want a rematch.

It goes without saying that things between Remy Ma and Papoose have gotten messy, and unfortunately, it doesn't look like the drama will be slowing down anytime soon. Recently, she took to Instagram to expose some alleged DMs between her husband and professional boxer Claressa Shields, accusing him of cheating. For those who don't recall, rumors that Remy cheated on Pap with Eazy The Block Captain have been circulating for some now. He brought these rumors up in his response, calling her a cheater and a "narcissist."

Papoose even went on to reference a rumored altercation between him and Eazy, claiming that they got into it at a battle rap event last year. "When I was at home with my daughter last Christmas. This is where @remyma was," he captioned a photo of Remy and Eazy. "Now that I FINALLY moved on she's angry & making up lies. #Narcissist I told her we could divorce like adults. She refuses to do that because I wouldn't lie & say I didn't knock this chump out."

Eazy The Block Captain Wants Papoose To Unblock Him

"I still got the messages of her begging me to lie about the knockout," he continued. "But who cares! He didn't throw 1 punch back #supersoft Last time I saw this chump, he was in the fetal position. Everybody saw it! When I knocked him out @remyma woke him up. And went home with him for 4 days." Now, Eazy has hopped on his Instagram Story to weigh in, seemingly suggesting that he wants a rematch. "Tell pap to unblock me I want to holla at you," he wrote simply.

These may not be the only hands getting thrown, however. Claressa Shields also recently challenged Remy to a boxing match on X. "Claressa Shields vs @RealRemyMa Feb 2nd! Come get yo a** whooped crash out!!" she tweeted earlier today.