Remy Ma Accuses Papoose Of Threatening Her With Revenge Porn Amid Heated Claressa Shields Argument

The drama is escalating between Remy Ma and Papoose.

Remy Ma has accused her husband, Papoose, of threatening to use revenge porn against her after exposing him for allegedly having an affair with Claressa Shields. The drama began on Wednesday night, with Remy sharing alleged text messages between Papoose and Shields, in which it appears the two are having an affair. Remy added in the caption that Papoose fell asleep with his phone open to the text messages.

"Papoose u f*ckin Dummy! Hey Ms Shields, he took your advice but not before I screenshot yall convo," she began in her latest post. "Oh, he was getting me arrested, the woman that NEVER fucked off on him in 17 years! While plotting with ONE OF his chicks to try to destroy me. The same woman that could've BEEN used my platform to expose you. I got all your pics and messages from the chicks while I was away and he was 'holding me down' #FVCKYAMOVIEMA." From there, she added: "Sidebar: he bout to say he wrote me rhymes. IMAGINE THAT, and if anything sexual leaks about me it was him cuz he threatened that too."

Remy Ma & Papoose Attend The BET Hip Hop Awards

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 30: Papoose and Remy Ma attend BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Filmmagic)

Shortly afterward, Shields hopped on X (formerly Twitter) to write: "Misery loves company baby…. Smh. I'm just so happy over here… I can't believe a 45 year old woman is crashing out like this [clown] behavior." She's also accused Remy of having multiple boyfriends herself.

Remy Ma Goes Off On Claressa Shields