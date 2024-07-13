Remy Ma Catches Heat For Her Bars About Her Shooting Case In New Fat Joe Collab

BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 - Show
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 30: Fat Joe and Remy Ma perform onstage during the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage/Getty Images)
For those unaware, on the new song "Outta Control," Remy Ma boasts about "shooting her friend over a band," referencing her 2008 case.

Remy Ma's new verse on the Fat Joe and Cool & Dre collab "Outta Control" has a lot of fans on social media raising their eyebrows. Moreover, their concern stems from her opening bars that reference her 2008 convictions of assault, possession of an illegal weapon, and attempted coercion for shooting her colleague Makeda Barnes-Joseph in 2007. "They say I shot my friend over a band, and? / Imagine what I’ll do to a b***h I can’t stand," Eazy The Block Captain's alleged flame spits on the cut. "Why would Remy Ma start the song off like that?" one fan shared online, with another adding: "Sis that’s not the flex you think it is wtf. It’s giving broke."

Furthermore, sadly Remy Ma is dealing with a lot of alleged criminal developments in her family, as her son Jayson Scott caught murder charges recently. "Three people that when I catch them, I don't give a f**k who they call," she expressed recently, blasting three mystery individuals whose connections to her son's murder case are unknown and completely speculative at press time. "Smacking they f***ing cheek off and that's just that on that. And they know it too."

Fat Joe, Remy Ma, Cool & Dre's "Outta Control": Stream

"We stand by JaySon's innocence and pray that the NYPD will conduct a complete and thorough investigation to reveal the truth," Remy Ma stated to TMZ. "This is undoubtedly a difficult time for my family and me. While we sincerely appreciate the love and support we have received from all of you, we kindly ask for privacy as our legal team works to prove Jayson’s innocence. As his mother, I want to address this situation personally but have been strongly advised by his legal counsel not to say anything -– as most people in similar situations are informed by their attorneys due to it being an active case."

Meanwhile, we can only guess as to Fat Joe's reaction to these new Remy Ma bars, and as Terror Squad partners, we doubt they're at all out of sync. She still has to deal with some fallout from the whole Eazy The Block Captain, as Cassidy recently released a diss track against him that referenced some of this scandal. It's clear that there's a lot of bad blood to air out there. Hopefully they can continue to solve it through rap battles and nothing more.

