Eazy The Block Captain Fuels Remy Ma Affair Rumors With Flirty Birthday Post

Remy Ma's alleged side piece is putting his feelings on full display.

Rumors that Remy Ma has been having an affair with Eazy The Block Captain have been flying for some time now, and it looks like the battle rapper isn't at all worried about letting the alleged cat out of the bag. Earlier this week, Remy celebrated her 44th birthday, prompting countless fans and peers to share heartfelt messages about the femcee online in honor of the occasion. Her alleged side piece didn't miss the opportunity, hopping on his Instagram Story with a flirty post.

"Happy birthday to my favorite person [heart eyes emoji]," Eazy captioned a photo of Remy rocking a bright orange outfit. Of course, commenters were quick to take note of the bold post, which has only compounded rumors that she stepped out on her husband, Papoose.

Eazy The Block Captain Calls Remy Ma His "Favorite Person"

Obviously, the post could be interpreted in various ways, and it's possible that Remy and Eazy are nothing but close friends. Social media users have their doubts, however, and are now slamming Remy in The Neighborhood Talk's comments section. "What Pap do to deserve this?" one Instagram user wonders. "Nasty work," someone else says. Others are demanding the "full story," and speculating that Papoose and Remy must have broken up on the low, or that he disrespected her first.