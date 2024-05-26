Remy Ma Performs For Seemingly Small Crowd At DC Pride, Fans React

NMAAHC Hip-Hop Block Party
WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 12: Remy Ma performs live during the NMAAHC Hip-Hop Block Party at Smithsonian National Museum Of African American History on August 12, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brian Stukes/Getty Images)

There's debate about whether or not this was a pre-show event or not, but either way, Remy Ma's performance got the Barbz chirping.

Remy Ma often deals with a lot of trolls online, but when the actual narrative behind the trolling is unclear, it just makes for a messy situation overall. Moreover, a clip recently surfaced of her performing for a seemingly small crowd at DC Pride, which Barbz had a field day with. They clowned the femcee for the show's size, her performance energy, or just chose to bring up the Nicki Minaj beef once more for good measure. However, one commenter in particular called this a misrepresentative interpretation, as they claimed this was apparently a pre-show event before her actual larger-scale performance for around 5,000 people.

Furthermore, at least this is a bit of a better look for Remy Ma compared to some other recent headlines that have raised eyebrows her way. For those unaware, she received accusations of cheating on Papoose with Eazy The Block Captain, a younger battle rapper. These allegations actually made it so deep into the battle rap space, and their particular lane within it, that Cassidy recently dissed Eazy on a new track. It wasn't just an "I'm better than you" argument, but one that also brought up this alleged infidelity as an attack.

Remy Ma's DC Pride... Performance? Pre-Show? See Comments For Fans' Reactions & Debates

Not only that, but rumors that the two have split based on Remy Ma's body language at Papoose's birthday event haven't really helped this narrative diminish. Either way, there's a lot of drama going on right now in her life, which definitely has been the case for a couple of years now. It's hard to not think about the Nicki Minaj beef as a leading cause of that, but it would be overly reductive to solely attribute this to that conflict. After all, there are plenty of ways in which careers don't necessarily become less impactful, but can see a smaller or more measured reception.

In fact, given that Nicki Minaj had previously vaguely hinted at burying the hatchet with Remy Ma, maybe that's not an important factor anymore. Still, we'll see whether there are more widely spread clips of this DC Pride performance in the near future that could prove or disprove the current narrative. She'll likely have some more releases, performances, and events to look forward to in 2024. Let's see if they fill up more.

Gabriel Bras Nevares
