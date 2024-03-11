Remy Ma Fuels Papoose Breakup Rumors After Her Behavior At His Birthday Party

Remy Ma's body language at Papoose's 46th birthday party is sparking rumors about problems in their marriage on social media. The two, along with other friends and family, celebrated at Brooklyn Chop House in New York City over the weekend. In one video from the party, Remy appears to not be in the best of spirits.

"Remy gone have to teach her face to use it’s inside voice because it’s screaming I DON’T WANT TO BE HERE," one user on social media wrote when The Neighborhood Talk shared the clip. Another added: "She really could’ve stayed home, the audacity after he held you down. Craziness." Others told fans to hold their judgment. "We really don’t know what actually happened to them because they are private," one wrote.

Remy Ma & Papoose Attend BET Hip Hop Awards

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 01: Recording Artist Remy Ma and her Husband Papoose arrives to the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on October 01, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

There have been rumors of trouble between Remy and Papoose for months at this point. They began when allegations surfaced that Remy had an affair with Eazy The Block Captain. He seemed to confirm the long-standing rumors in an audio clip that appeared online in December. “Yo, we was f*cking with each other," Eazy seemingly said. "She was cheating on [inaudible] such and such, whatever happened […] I should have known, me being in f*cking New York. Me being at Rem jawn, I know I’m f*cking his b*tch. I knew this n***a should have been plotting on me because I would have been doing the same thing.”

Remy Ma Celebrates Papoose's Birthday

Remy and Papoose married back in 2016. They gave birth to their first child together in 2018. Be on the lookout for further updates on Remy Ma and Papoose on HotNewHipHop.

