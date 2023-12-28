Eazy The Block Captain Seemingly Confirms Remy Ma Affair In Alleged Leaked Audio

Over the summer, Geechi Gotti accused Remy Ma of cheating on Papoose with Eazy The Block Captain during a rap battle, sparking a great deal of controversy. Rumors even swirled that Papoose and Eazy got into a fight at the event, though they've since denied this. Matters were only made worse when Tasha K came forward in September, claiming to have "receipts" to prove Remy Ma's alleged infidelity. She came through with a photo of Remy appearing to enjoy a dinner "date" with Eazy, accusing her of sleeping with "the help."

Now, another battle rapper who goes by John John Da Don has shared a new audio snippet, which appears to contain an admission. In the snippet, a voice that sounds like Eazy The Block Captain claims to have had an affair with Remy, though it remains unconfirmed at the time of writing whether or not it's him speaking.

Eazy The Block Captain Claims Audio Is "Edited"

“Yo we was f*cking with each other,” the man says in the snippet. “She was cheating on [inaudible] such and such, whatever happened […] I should have known, me being in f*cking New York. Me being at Rem jawn, I know I’m f*cking his b*tch. I knew this n***a should have been plotting on me because I would have been doing the same thing.” John John shared the audio on his Instagram page earlier this week, prompting a response from Eazy The Block Captain. “You really dropped an edited recording on me," Eazy commented under the since-deleted clip.

Though her relationship drama continues, Remy Ma appears intent on kicking off the new year on the right foot, sharing an uplifting message with followers last week. “Your presence is a gift. How many of y’all walking into 2024 hitting that Access Denied button? #RemyMa #Reminisce #BigBronx," she wrote. What do you think of the alleged audio of Eazy The Block Captain? What about rumors that Remy Ma cheated on Papoose? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

