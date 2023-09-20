Remy Ma Cheated On Papoose With “The Help,” Tasha K Alleges

Remy Ma has been trending on Twitter/X recently, after Tasha K accused her of cheating on Papoose. The pair have been married for 15 years, but according to the internet personality, Remy hasn't been faithful. Tasha K discussed the allegations during a recent livestream, also providing "receipts" to back up her claims.

"This little boy works for her, he is trying to get a come up in rap," Tasha K says of Eazy The Block Captain. "Remy Ma and papoose were supposed to own this company together, and Remy Ma is sleeping, and I'm gonna say allegedly, with the help." One of the pieces of evidence Tasha K is using against Remy is a photo which appears to show her having a meal with Eazy. Allegedly, this was a date. She then went on to showcase a rap battle between Remy's alleged other man and Geechi Gotti.

Read More: Remy Ma Shoots Down Claims Papoose Knocked Out Eazy The Block Captain

Remy Ma Accused Of Sleeping With Eazy The Block Captain

There had also been rumors circulating that Papoose got into a fight with Eazy after the battle, which Remy denied. "Can y'all pleasee STOP with the Eazy & Pap LIES," she wrote. Eazy The Block Captain shut down the speculation during an interview following the battle, claiming that "all that sh*t's cap." It's rumored that the fight took place because Eazy The Block Captain's opponent "exposed" the rapper's relationship with Remy.

Now, social media users are weighing in, speculating that Remy Ma and Papoose have split, and responding to her alleged infidelity. It's rumored that Remy is now in a relationship with Eazy, which is getting her a lot of backlash. With that being said, however, the rumors haven't been confirmed, and nobody involved has responded to the drama publicly. What do you think of Tasha K accusing Remy Ma of cheating on Papoose? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Ghostface Killah Returns And Taps Remy Ma For “YUPP!”

[Via][Via]