Remy Ma has come to Papoose’s defense after rumors began circulating that the rapper knocked out Eazy The Block Captain at a recent Chrome 23 battle rap event called, “#TheGrudgeCard.” A caller on The Star Report had claimed they saw Eazy getting “too cozy” with Remy during the event and that Papoose attacked him as a result. Remy took to Twitter to shoot down the story.

“I’d like to apologize to everyone that was disappointed tonight because we couldn’t get 3 full rounds from all the opponents… I tried…and can y’all pleasee STOP with the Eazy & Pap LIES,” she tweeted. “There’s NO place like Chrome! Right back at it; see y’all in August #Chrome23.”

NEW YORK, NY – MARCH 05: (L-R) Remy Ma and Papoose attend Papoose’s Surprise Birthday Celebration at Jimmy’s Cafe on March 5, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

As for how the rumors began, the caller for The Star Report claimed on Sunday: “I see Papoose, and it was kind of like an aggressive motion. And Papoose swings. The next thing I know, Eazy was on the floor, and it was a lot of commotion. And people were running out of the room. Remy came in, and her security came behind her. And then they closed the door and they were arguing.”

The caller continued: “So this whole ‘it didn’t happen’ is bullshit. He did go night-night. Papoose put Eazy The Block Captain to sleep last night. What it was about, I don’t know, but he was playing Remy very close last night. A little too close for comfort.”

I’d like to apologize to everyone that was disappointed tonight because we couldn’t get 3 full rounds from all the opponents… I tried 🤷🏾‍♀️…and can y’all pleasee STOP with the Eazy & Pap LIES🤦🏾‍♀️

There’s NO place like Chrome! Right back at it ; see y’all in August 😈#Chrome23 — Remy Ma (@RealRemyMa) June 18, 2023

Despite the rumors, Remy Ma and Papoose have been going strong for a number of years now. Just last month, the couple celebrated 15 years of marriage. They first met after being introduced by a mutual friend at an industry event in New York City back in 2004. They married four years later while Remy was incarcerated for assault, illegal weapon possession, and attempted coercion.

