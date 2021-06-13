battle rap
- SportsConor McGregor "Raps" During Twitter Beef, Immediately Deletes His VerseThe general consensus was that McGregor's bars need work.By Ben Mock
- TV50 Cent Honors Battle Rapper DNA With Song Shoutout During "Power" CreditsThe underground MC was honored by his song's inclusion, and even brought back his recaps of the show's episodes to celebrate.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureFunk Flex Thinks Busta Rhymes Would Be Unbeatable On "Verzuz"Is Busta the battle rap MVP?By Ben Mock
- MusicEminem Reflects On Experiences As A Battle RapperEminem says that his experience as a battle rapper was the "greatest thing."By Cole Blake
- RelationshipsRemy Ma Shoots Down Claims Papoose Knocked Out Eazy The Block CaptainRemy Ma has shot down the rumor about Papoose knocking out Eazy The Block Captain.By Cole Blake
- MusicLloyd Banks Reacts After Murda Mook Accuses Him Of Biting His BarsLloyd Banks calls cap on Murda Mook's recent claim. By Aron A.
- MusicSwizz Beatz Says Rick Ross Wants To Battle T.I. On "Verzuz"Swizz Beatz has revealed that Rick Ross is down to battle T.I. on "Verzuz."By Cole Blake
- MusicCassidy Says He's Not Interested In Battling Meek MillCassidy says he doesn't want to battle Meek Mill.By Cole Blake
- MusicTop 50 Battle Rappers List Sparks Heated ConversationsThese lists usually create chaos as artists and fans question why their picks didn't make the cut.By Balen Mautone
- MusicRemy Ma Announces All-Female Rap Battle Competition"First ever in battle rap history."By Lamar Banks
- MusicBattle Rapper Pat Stay Dead At 36, Days After Dropping The Game Diss Track: ReportThe rap titan's friends have confirmed his tragic passing after a night out in Halifax, Nova Scotia.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicThe Game Called Out By Battle Rapper For "Desperately Begging For Eminem's Attention"Pat Stay doesn't appreciate Game saying Em's only famous for being white and challenged him to a battle. "I'm that white boy you need to see first."By Erika Marie
- Original ContentURL's Eric Beasley Discusses Drake & Caffeine Partnership, The Importance of Battle Rap, "AGS2," & MoreBeasley provides a detailed introduction to the Ultimate Rap League (URL), discusses Drake's involvement, explains the importance of battle rap in today's Hip-Hop culture, and reflects on some of the greatest battles in URL history.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicRemy Ma Drops Trailer For All-Women Battle Rap League, Announces 1st ShowTake a look at Chrome 23 and check out the artists set to beast out bars on Feb 27.By Erika Marie
- MusicRemy Ma Launches All-Women Battle Rap League, Chrome 23She detailed what the world can expect and explained why she decided to form her own league.By Erika Marie
- MusicDrake Links Up With Murda Mook: "Woulda Smoked You"Drake and Murda Mook were all smiles backstage at URL NOME XI event. By Aron A.