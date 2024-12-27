Remy Ma Initiates A New Rule In Her Chrome 23 League, She's Retaliating Against Any Battle Rapper Rapping Something Crazy About Her

Remy Ma is ready to crash out on any rapper.

Remy Ma wants all the smoke in 2025. In a new interview with 15 Minutes of Fame hosted by Shotgun Suge, Remy announces a new rule activation in her Chrome 23 battle rap league, stating that she will retaliate against any battle rapper who says something crazy about her. "I just want to put this disclaimer out there," Remy began in the clip. "I'm a rapper, too. So, if you have any plans of trying to come up there and talking crazy to me. I'm fighting back." Remy refers to the anticipated Read The Room battle presented by Chrome 23 on Sunday, January 5, 2025, in Elizabeth, New Jersey.

Remy Ma announced the new rule as the upcoming headliners, Shotgun Suge and Eazy The Block Captain, face off ahead of the battle. She addressed the new rule directly to Shotgun Suge as a forewarning. "I fight back, now," she said, directing her attention to Suge. Not backing down, Suge told Remy Ma of the possibility of being mentioned in the battle. "You might gonna get it tho ... definitely a shot coming," he replied. Remy immediately followed with, "No, I'm not. I shoot back." Remy's new rule goes into effect following her recent headlines involving her husband, Papoose, Eazy The Block Captain, and boxing champ Claressa Shields. Remy and Shields exchanged words over the holidays that exposed the boxing champ in an alleged relationship with Papoose.

Remy Ma Will Be Fighting Back Against Any Rapper Talking Crazy About Her In Chrome 23

Eazy would come to Remy's defense during the face-off, proclaiming to have a response for Shotgun Suge should he attempt to mention Remy's name in the battle. "Let him shoot at you," Eazy said to Remy. "I got something for him." Remy Ma is welcoming the shots. She says to Shotgun Suge, "Listen to him [Eazy] if you want to. I'ma be like, 'I was waiting for you to say that.'"