Papoose Clarifies Fat Joe’s Recent Remarks About Remy Ma Drama

Fat Joe previously said he's not getting involved.

Papoose has addressed Fat Joe's recent comments on the drama between him and his wife, Remy Ma. After Joe broke his silence on their recent spat by recalling going to dinner with Remy, Papoose clarified that he wasn't present. Joe discussed their relationship during an interview with Math Hoffa on the My Expert Opinion podcast.

“[Remy Ma] never tells me her personal relationship business, but what I know is I left y’all last night, we went to Brooklyn Chophouse, she treated 10 grown men to dinner, and I woke up in the morning and my phone was going crazy,” Fat Joe said. “They was like, ‘Yo, look what’s going on. I’m like, what the f*ck?’” After the comments circulated online, Papoose took to his Instagram Story. “Peace to my brother @fatjoe I think y’all misunderstood his interview,” he wrote, as caught by AllHipHop. “I was not at @brooklynchophouse with them, I do spend thousands of dollars there regularly. I love that place!”

Remy Ma & Fat Joe Perform In Brooklyn

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 17: Fat Joe and Remy Ma perform onstage during TIDAL X: Brooklyn at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on October 17, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for TIDAL)

Elsewhere during the Math Hoffa interview, Joe explained that he is helpless to resolve their dispute. “What I can’t do is stop it, or they won’t listen to me,” he admitted. “The first time she ever asked me for advice, I said, ‘Listen, it’s different. You have a husband, this is your husband’. Nobody come to my house, tell my wife sh*t. This is your husband, I can’t get in the middle of that sh*t.”

Fat Joe Weighs In On Remy Ma & Papoose