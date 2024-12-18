Fat Joe Breaks His Silence On Remy Ma & Papoose Cheating Scandal

Last week, Remy Ma and Papoose exposed each other for allegedly having affairs.

Last week, things between Remy Ma and her husband Papoose got ugly when she took to social media to accuse him of having an affair. She shared various screenshots that appeared to show him texting professional boxer Claressa Shields. In the messages, Shields seemingly expressed interest in receiving gifts, flowers, and more from Papoose. He then fired back by bringing up Remy's own alleged affair with Eazy The Block Captain, which has been rumored for several months now. Remy and Shields ended up going back and forth on X, and Eazy even eventually jumped in to defend himself, accusing Papoose of having known about his relationship with Remy for years. Now, one of Remy's closest collaborators Fat Joe has weighed in on all of this, revealing why he decided not to get involved.

During a recent appearance on Math Hoffa's My Expert Opinion podcast, he explained that while he's not happy about the feud, it's not his place to intervene. “She [Remy Ma] never tells me her personal relationship business, but what I know is I left y’all last night, we went to Brooklyn Chophouse, she treated 10 grown men to dinner, and I woke up in the morning and my phone was going cr*zy,” he began. “They was like, ‘Yo, look what’s going on. I’m like, what the f*ck?’"

Fat Joe Reveals Why He Won't Get Involved

“Because of him, she made me love him," Fat Joe continued. “I really love him that’s my goddaughter’s father. It’s a whole bunch of, you know, I’m like, I try to tell y’all I’m old school morals and sh*t. So like with me, it’s like, damn, like I’m the godfather. These people pass away, I raise the baby. I don’t like none of that sh*t."

“What I can’t do is stop it, or they won’t listen to me,” he also added. “The first time she ever asked me for advice, I said, ‘Listen, it’s different. You have a husband, this is your husband’. Nobody come to my house, tell my wife sh*t. This is your husband, I can’t get in the middle of that sh*t [...] My goddaughter is the most beautiful kid in the world... She’s so… you know, I wish this didn’t happen.”