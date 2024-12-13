50 Cent Sends Grim Warning To Claressa Shields Amid Remy Ma & Papoose Drama

50 is always down to stir the pot.

Like a lot of other folks online, 50 Cent wants to catch up with what's going on with Remy Ma and Papoose, as the longtime couple is now at an all-time low. But he also thinks that whoever they're up against (including each other) should be careful. Moreover, Fif issued out a warning to Claressa Shields in reaction to all this. For those unaware, Pap is accused of cheating on Remy with the boxer, who has also responded quite combatively to this drama. But 50 remembers when the New York femcee did time for a shooting, and warned Shields that she probably doesn't want any smoke.

"What ever you do don't fight her, she will get the blick champ! WTF is going on man? I need a drink Branson life style," 50 Cent wrote to Claressa Shields in an Instagram post concerning the Remy Ma and Papoose cheating allegations. What's more is that Remy also has accusations of her own, as she allegedly cheated on Pap with battle rapper Eazy The Block Captain. In fact, it didn't take long for him to respond to all this.

50 Cent Warns Claressa Shields Of Remy Ma Amid Papoose Drama

"Tell pap to unblock me I want to holla at you," Eazy The Block Captain responded to Papoose's claim that he knocked Eazy out for allegedly sleeping with Remy Ma. "I told her we could divorce like adults," Pap alleged on Instagram. "She refuses to do that because I wouldn't lie & say I didn't knock this chump out. I still got the messages of her begging me to lie about the knockout. But who cares! He didn't throw 1 punch back #supersoft. Last time I saw this chump, he was in the fetal position. Everybody saw it!

"When I knocked him out @remyma woke him up," Papoose concluded concerning Remy Ma and Eazy The Block Captain. "And went home with him for 4 days. I went home with my daughter! As you can see she couldn't wait to lie about it again. SMH #narcissist I didn't knock him out because he slept with my wife. I knocked him out because he shook my hand. And then slept with my Wife. #xwife #narcissist."