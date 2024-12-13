Scrappy Warns Married Couples After Papoose And Remy Ma Cheating Scandal

The rapper offers words of wisdom.

Wednesday night was rough for Papoose and Remy Ma. The latter blasted her longtime husband, and fellow rapper, Papoose, on Instagram. She accused Papoose of cheating on her with professional boxer Claressa Shields. She posted screenshots of a text conversation between the rapper and Shields and the internet had a meltdown. Remy had previously been accused of being unfaithful. Scrappy was one of these critics. The Love & Hip Hop Star has changed his tune, though.

Scrappy hopped on Instagram on Thursday to address Remy Ma's bombshell. He ultimately saw it as a teachable moment. "It's very unfortunate," Scrappy admitted. "But we don't know what folks be going through behind closed doors." The rapper then dove into a discussion about marriage, and the difficulties that ensue. "That sh*t is hard," he remarked. "You gotta have the right person." He then warned other couples to not make the same mistakes as Papoose and Remy. As far as Scrappy is concerned, finding the right person means avoiding a lot of turmoil. "If you the right person it won't be so hard," he stressed.

Read More: Remy Ma Accuses Papoose Of Threatening Her With Revenge Porn Amid Heated Claressa Shields Argument

Scrappy Detailed How "Hard" A Successful Marriage Is

Conversely, if you are with the wrong person, than Scrappy believes it's a losing game. The rapper told his Instagram followers that it takes a very strong person to recover from being cheated on. He doesn't make any bones about it. He also credits dishonesty and cheating for being the reason why some people do not want to get married again. "If you ain't strong enough," Scrappy posited. "You'll probably never do it again." It's fascinating to contrast the rapper's statement with his previous comments about Remy and Papoose.

Scrappy vented about the Papoose situation in January. He believed the New York rapper was not getting sympathy he deserved. "Ain’t nobody standing up for Papoose saying, 'Aw man, we sorry that sh*t happened to you," Scrappy posited. "'Shawty did you dirty!' We ain’t hearing none of that sh*t, my n**ga." The rapper did admit, in retrospect, that he didn't really "know what happened" when he spoke on the matter.