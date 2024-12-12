Papoose Claims He Knocked Out Eazy The Block Captain Amid Remy Ma Cheating Scandal

This just escalated to another level.

Remy Ma and Papoose have been together for over 15 years, but trouble in paradise has finally caught up to them after months of rumors. Moreover, Remy just exposed Pap for allegedly cheating on her with Claressa Shields after folks speculated for over a year that she allegedly cheated on him with battle rapper Eazy The Block Captain. In fact, the Brooklyn MC roped these allegations into this current scandal, with him claiming that he knocked Eazy out. It's all a pretty nasty situation that's playing out explosively online, and we wonder if the parties involved will ever ease up on this combativeness.

"While I was at home with my daughter last Christmas. This is where @remyma was," Papoose captioned a picture of Remy Ma and Eazy The Block Captain on Instagram. "Now that I FINALLY moved on she's angry & making up lies. #Narcissist I told her we could divorce like adults. She refuses to do that because I wouldn't lie & say I didn't knock this chump out. I still got the messages of her begging me to lie about the knockout. But who cares!

Papoose Allegedly Knocked Out Eazy The Block Captain For Sleeping With Remy Ma

"He didn't throw 1 punch back #supersoft," Papoose continued concerning Remy Ma and Eazy The Block Captain. "Last time I saw this chump, he was in the fetal position. Everybody saw it! When I knocked him out @remyma woke him up. And went home with him for 4 days. I went home with my daughter! As you can see she couldn't wait to lie about it again. SMH #narcissist I didn't knock him out because he slept with my wife. I knocked him out because he shook my hand. And then slept with my Wife. #xwife #narcissist."