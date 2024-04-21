Papoose's Rolls-Royce Video Has Fans Wondering Who's In The Passenger Seat

Papoose is fueling relationship drama on social media after posting a video of himself riding around in a Rolls-Royce listening to music with an unseen woman in the passenger seat. It comes amid rumors that he and his wife, Remy Ma, are going through a rough patch in their marriage.

Fans had mixed responses to the post. When Live Bitez shared the clip, some assumed it was just Remy Ma while others suggested a mystery woman. "No that’s not remy. That lady voice is to soft," one user argued. Another added: "I understand the hurt, but please stop doing lame sh*t. Let the females spin the camera halfway to the passenger of a mystery person. Playa’s don’t do that sh*t." One more wrote: "That man is still married it’s probably his wife or his oldest daughter."

Papoose & Remy Ma Attend Birthday Dinner

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 08: Papoose and Remy Ma attend Papoose's Birthday Dinner at Brooklyn Chop House Times Square on March 08, 2024, in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Back in March, similar rumors of issues in their relationship trended on social media after Papoose's birthday dinner. Despite Remy celebrating alongside friends and family at Brooklyn Chop House in New York City, fans felt she appeared to be in a bad mood in pictures and videos from the night. The drama all started when allegations surfaced that Remy had an affair with Eazy The Block Captain. He appeared to confirm the long-standing rumors in an audio clip that appeared online in December. Check out the latest source of drama regarding Papoose and Remy Ma on Instagram below.

Papoose Films Himself In A Rolls-Royce

While they've been dating since the 2000s, Remy and Papoose married back in 2016 and welcomed their first child together in 2018. Be on the lookout for further updates on Papoose on HotNewHipHop.

