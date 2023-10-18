drama
- GossipRick Ross' Ex Tia Kemp Looks Unbothered On IG Live Amid Cease And Desist DramaTia Kemp hasn't let her feud with Rick Ross get her down.By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsKeke Palmer Preaches A Winning Mentality Amid The Never-Ending Drama With Darius JacksonKeke continues to speak out and preach strength to her ladies. By Zachary Horvath
- Pop CultureKevin Hart Hits Up LeBron James' Birthday Bash Amid Katt Williams BeefThe comedian posted some lavish snaps from the event, perhaps as a way to focus on the good times and not on his foes right now.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsBow Wow Wishes Mother Of His Child Would Get "Ran Over By A Mack Truck"In a since-deleted Instagram Story, Bow Wow had harsh words for Olivia Sky.By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsOffset's Sister Defends Him Amid Cardi B Cheating RumorsOffset's sister thinks he should be able to celebrate his birthday in peace.By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsKeke Palmer Is Unbothered By All Of The Drama Surrounding Her: "Sharon Didn't Raise No "B****"Keke is becoming a role model for resiliency and everyone is rallying around her. By Zachary Horvath
- Pop CultureChrisean Rock Uses Bible Verse To Calm Her Down In New Social Media UpdateAmid an alleged kidnapping of her son on behalf of his father, the "Baddies" star has a lot on her mind to reckon with.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Lists10 Wildest Hip-Hop Beefs Of 2023This year has been jam-packed with sneak disses, messy social media posts, shady bars, and more.By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsKeke Palmer Reflects On Relationships Post Darius Jackson Drama: "Misogyny Came At Me Hard And Quick"She realized not all relationships are like what she witnessed growing up.By Tallie Spencer
- Pop CultureDJ Vlad Defends DJ Akademiks Amid Misogyny AccusationsAccording to DJ Vlad, DJ Akademiks goes after all genders equally.By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsChrisean Rock Reveals She Recently Rejected Blueface, He Asks For ReceiptsChrisean and Blueface are always beefing.By Alexander Cole
- TVBrooke Bailey Says Brittany Renner Is A "Wh*re Shaped Like A Little Boy" During Explosive FightThe incident unfolded earlier this year, but we're finally seeing it all play out on "Basketball Wives."By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsBlueface Recalls Jaidyn Alexis Catching Him Having Sex With Chrisean RockBlueface says Jaidyn just walked in at "a bad time."By Caroline Fisher