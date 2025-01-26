Ray J Teases Raunchy New Track About Sukihana Despite Allegedly Stolen Chain Drama

BET Awards 2023 - Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: Ray J attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
It looks like Ray J has his eye on Suki again.

Recently, Ray J and Sukihana's relationship took an incredibly messy turn when his ex Princess Love exposed some of their raunchy alleged DMs. Princess made it clear that she was no longer interested in Ray J, and Suki claimed that he was "in love" with her. While that remains unconfirmed, things heated up even more in the following weeks, when Sukihana's new boyfriend Snoop hopped online to taunt Ray J.

He posted a video of what he claimed to be Ray J's chain, challenging him to come get it. Snoop even shared some fiery texts they allegedly exchanged, in which Ray appears to threaten to get the police involved. The debacle resulted in a heated video response from Ray, who made it clear that he was fed up with both Suki and her man. "I'm tired of females and dudes trying to press me and thinking that it's gonna turn out sweet," he said in part at the time. "A lot of weird sh*t is happening this morning, y'all."

Read More: Sukihana’s Boyfriend Continues To Taunt Ray J With Allegedly Stolen Chain

Ray J Appears To Be Interested In Sukihana Again

For now, it remains unclear whether or not he and Suki were able to resolve their issues. It looks like they're at least on their way to a resolution, however. Recently, Ray J took to social media to tease a new song that he says is for Suki. It features some pretty thirsty and explicit lyrics, which appear to indicate that he's interested in her once again. This is also unconfirmed, however, and fans will just have to wait and see if they're back on good terms.

At the time of writing, Suki has not yet responded to the raunchy snippet, but social media users certainly have. "He could have just texted her this… We didn’t need to be included," one Instagram user in the Hollywood Unlocked comments section writes. "I know the family be so embarrassed when they see Ray J Coming," another claims.

Read More: Ray J Reveals If Princess Love Still Wants A Divorce After Messy Sukihana Drama

