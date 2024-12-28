Sukihana Claims Ray J Is In Love With Her After Princess Love Exposed Their Freaky Alleged DMs

Ray's been pretty quiet about all this.

It seems like this drama between Ray J, Sukihana, and Princess Love has more legs than we thought. For those unaware, things flared up this week when Suki posted an alleged text from Princess via his phone, in which she asks the Delaware rapper to tell the R&B singer to stop trying to get back with her. Then, his ex responded to this exposure by posting some alleged freaky text messages between them, and the two women have continued to troll each other and clap back in some way, shape, or form online. Ray, though, is pretty quiet about it all. But the "WTFO" artist is anything but.

Moreover, Sukihana recently claimed that Ray J is in love with her while responding to a post speculating on Princess Love's problem with the two. "He's in love," she tweeted, which she doubled down on via some Instagram comments under The Neighborhood Talk's coverage of the matter. "I'm more bothered by the fact that y'all think I want him." "She's not the only one I texted," Suki posited. However, many fans pointed out that she seems too invested into the situation to pull off a claim of disinterest.

Still, Sukihana might not be the biggest priority right now when it comes to Ray J and Princess Love's post-break-up saga. They had an alleged domestic altercation back in September that the former seemed to speak to their kids about, which Princess did not take lightly. "This is the only time I'm going to address this," she posted on Instagram. "I've been trying my best to be the bigger person and just walk away peacefully. But what you're not going to do is traumatize, manipulate, and gaslight my kids when you can't do it to me anymore. I'll save my videos for the judge..."