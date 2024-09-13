Princess Love Blasts Ray J For Roping Their Kids Into Domestic Altercation

Princess Love gave Ray J an ominous warning.

Following news of their divorce earlier this year, it seems like things are still very complicated and contentious between Ray J and Princess Love. Moreover, this is around the fourth time that they've announced their split. While they can still keep things pretty amicable for the most part, it seems like a recent incident threatens that. For those unaware, the singer went on Instagram Live to record a conversation with their young children, seemingly trying to explain a fight that the couple had. Love took to her Instagram page to respond on her Story, warning him that things could turn even uglier.

"This is the only time I'm going to address this," Princess Love's message to Ray J began on Friday (September 13) began. "I've been trying my best to be the bigger person and just walk away peacefully. But what you're not going to do is traumatize, manipulate, and gaslight my kids when you can't do it to me anymore. I'll save my videos for the judge..." Many fans expressed concern over the video based on how Ray seemingly tried to gloss over an altercation.

Princess Love Responds To Ray J

"I just want to make sure, are you good?" Ray J seemingly asked his four-year-old son Epik in the video. "Dada never did nothing to nobody. Mama never did nothing to me, dada never did nothing to mama, right? Everything is safe? Have dada put hand on mama or mama put hands on dada? No, right? Okay, so there’s no reason to call the police, right? We just making a movie. We’re just playing. Okay?" Then, he seemingly let his son know that they could go to his house once "everything is safe here with Melody and everybody. But nothing crazy has happened. I got it all on tape."