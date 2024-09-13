Ray J Explains Altercation With Princess Love To Their Kids In Disturbing New Footage

BET Awards 2023 - Arrivals
Princess and Ray J at the BET Awards 2023 held at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)
This is not a pretty clip to witness...

Ray J sparked a lot of fan concern as usual for his recent social media post, but this time, it's for far more disturbing reasons. Moreover, he went Live on Instagram around Thursday (September 12) to record a tough conversation with his children. In the video below, the Mississippi native's son Epik (4) and daughter Melody (6) hear his explanations for what seemed to be a fight between him and his ex-wife Princess Love. They are still pretty amicable considering that this is their fourth divorce announcement or so, but it seems like an allegedly staged altercation was shocking enough to warrant a sit-down.

"I just want to make sure, are you good?" Ray J seemed to ask his son Epik. "Dada never did nothing to nobody. Mama never did nothing to me, dada never did nothing to mama, right? Everything is safe? Have dada put hand on mama or mama put hands on dada? No, right? Okay, so there’s no reason to call the police, right? We just making a movie. We’re just playing. Okay?" Epik then seemed to ask if they could go to Ray's house. He agreed, but shared that he wanted to make sure "everything is safe here with Melody and everybody. But nothing crazy has happened. I got it all on tape."

Ray J's Conversation With His Kids

Then, Ray J’s daughter Melody seemed to walk in, crying loudly. "That’s my brother," she seemed to yell. "Everything is okay," her father replied, trying to assure that he and her mom still love each other. "It was just pretend, okay baby? I want Epik to just tell mama that he’s going with me so mama knows what’s going on." "I love my brother," Melody exclaimed with a loud cry. The clip ends with the singer telling his and his ex-wife's kids to say sorry to their mother for him. "Mama wants to take your hug," one of the children replied. "Then everything’s okay? Alright, cool," he responded, thus marking the end of this recording.

Furthermore, a lot of fans expressed outrage and a lot of worry, specifically for Ray J's children. While the relationship with Princess Love still has a public-facing reconciliation, it seems like there may be issues underneath. All we can hope for is that they can work everything out and keep their children out of it.

