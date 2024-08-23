Erica Mena Calls Ray J The N-Word During Shocking Rant

Ray J claims Erica Mena has taken her alleged racism to "the next level."

Earlier this week, Erica Mena took to Instagram Live to unleash a fiery rant on Ray J. During her rant, she went in on him, Princess Love, Monica, and more. "Talk your s**t lil n***a,” she said. “I probably wasn’t supposed to say that… Stop playing with me. All of y’all motherf******s. I’m not on that…”

This prompted a lengthy response from Ray J, who shared a clip from the Live on Instagram yesterday. In his caption, he accused her of being racist. He also brought up her viral altercation on Love & Hip Hop Atlanta, which saw her call her co-star Spice a "monkey." Ray J even took the opportunity to mention Mena's ex Safaree, who she frequently criticizes online.

Ray J Puts Erica Mena On Blast Over IG Live Rant

For obvious reasons, this earned Mena a great deal of backlash from viewers and got her suspended from the show. According to Ray J, however, she hasn't learned her lesson. "Why call me the N word! @ericamena," his caption begins. "After the racist Monkey comment you made about black people, you just felt like you could take it to the next level and call me a N***a huh??"

"SMH," he continued. "When you make mistakes and take a L - you suppose to Learn from them , This is not cool - @safaree is my friend I don’t get into with my peoples BM. - we shooting our own shows and living life to the fullest!! - God bless you and Subscribe to @tronixnetwork - … why we got you so mad? Damn! We only been out 5/6months." What do you think of Erica Mena going after Ray J, Princess Love, and more on Instagram Live this week? What about him accusing her of being racist for her remarks? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.