Ray J Receives Bizarre Offer From Luenell To Do OnlyFans Content Together

BET Experience 2024 Fan Fest
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 29: Ray J attends BET Experience 2024 Fan Fest at Los Angeles Convention Center on June 28, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images)
Luenell had some hilarious comments on Ray J and Kim Kardashian's tape compared to Paris Hilton's and on adult entertainment as a whole.

Luenell's recent interview with DJ Vlad on VladTV took a pretty lewd turn when they broached the subject of Ray J. Moreover, she offered to do OnlyFans content with him, remarking on his impact on the adult entertainment industry thanks to his tape with Kim Kardashian. The comedian spoke on all of the intrigue around him and his salacious past, hilariously blasting Paris Hilton's own explicit video in favor his and Kim's. Sadly, this isn't the most wild or out of pocket remark on the singer and sexual relations that emerged as of late, as Shannon Sharpe recently caught flack for his comments on his experience with sexual abuse as a 14-year-old.

Speaking of Sharpe, Luenell actually tried to shoot her shot with him and secure a spot on the Club Shay Shay podcast, and we still don't know if she'll be successful in her attempts. "Hey @clubshayshay, I like private planes too," she wrote on Instagram. "Lemme [know if you want] a lil mid-air kitty kat (meow). Oh well, we can talk about it when I come on the show one day. @clubshayshay @shannonsharpe84 #LueNatiks tag him & let him know I stand on BUSINESS."

Luenell Wants To Do OF Content With Ray J

As for Ray J, he recently dealt with blocked access to the 2024 BET Awards and a fight with Lemuel Plummer, so he's in a rough spot. "I’m really at a breakin point!" he wrote of these incidents. "To provide for my family and have generational wealth was always the plan. But money is evil and people are bad and I can’t take it anymore. These chain of reactions are stemming from being locked in a false reality / confused by this whole life! The s**t that happened tonight to me at the awards today was hurtful.

"I'm working backstage and then I go take a break in the back and BET wouldn't let me back in for some reason," Ray J concluded. "I don't know who they didn't want me to see. It was weird. Anyway I left and went back to silence my frustrations. Flashing back to my everyday thought of my life. The [given] truth is a LIE!"

