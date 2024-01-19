Luenell Wants "Club Shay Shay" Interview, Shoots Her Shot With Shannon Sharpe

Luenell had a risque proposal for Shannon Sharpe as she declared her intention to appear on Club Shay Shay. “Hey @clubshayshay, I like private planes too. Lemme [know if you want] a lil mid-air kitty kat (meow). Oh well, we can talk about it when I come on the show one day,” the comedian posted on Instagram. "@clubshayshay @shannonsharpe84 #LueNatiks tag him & let him know I stand on BUSINESS," she added as a rallying cry caption.

Luenell's offer comes as the world continues to come to terms with the interview done by her School Dance co-star Katt Williams. Williams went absolutely scorched earth on the entertainment industry, especially taking aim at the likes of Ludacris and Kevin Hart. After the interview went live (and immediately viral), Sharpe took The Nightcap that he knew Williams was going to be the one that broke the internet.

Meanwhile, Williams has continued to feud with Luda weeks after the interview dropped. Williams dropped a freestyle aimed at Luda while appearing on Suge Knight's Collect Call podcast. “I’m coming for your number one spot, one of us a killer and the other one is not/ One of us the realest and the other one a fraud/ You heard the interview on ‘Club Shay Shay,’ I gave ’em all a payday/ I’m still going f-cking viral so who care what the haters say/ Ludacris, you must be out your rabid a-- mind/ You made a rap song but, n-gga, you ain’t say I’m f-cking lying," Williams rapped. Furthermore, Williams implied that Ludacris had engaged in a sexual relationship with Quincy Jones.

Previously, Ludacris had dropped a freestyle aimed at Williams after the comedian suggested that Luda had earned his role in the Fast & Furious franchise after participating in an Illuminati ritual. “So there was a crossroads where we were both invited to an Illuminati thing, and it had to be one or the other of us and decisions had to be made. So it was both of us, we were equal. One of us had to cut off all their hair and couldn’t do the sideburn thing no more, with the points. And the next person they said was going to get $200 million because they were going to pay him $10 million a movie to do 20 movies. And that’s how the conversation happened. One of those persons turned out to be Ludacris, and the other person turned out to be Katt Williams," Williams claimed.

