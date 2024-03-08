Katt Williams Stole Jokes From J.B. Smoove, Nelly Claims

Nelly has accused Kat Williams of stealing jokes from J.B. Smoove. “The hypocrisy of it is he stole J.B. Smoove’s joke," Nelly said as Cedric the Entertainer spoke on his beef with Williams on The Shop. However, Nelly is not the first person to make the allegation against Williams. “I dare somebody to say this ain’t true ’cause I can get a thousand comics to back me up. I root for Katt, but that joke where he do like, ‘Man, if you listen to this song, you can do anything off this song. That’s J.B. Smoove’s joke, homie.," Corey Holcomb said on the Wonder Twinz.

Of course, Williams accused Cedric the Entertainer of stealing jokes on Club Shay Shay. "1998, I’m doing this joke…Cedric comes to The Comedy Store, he watches me in the audience, he comes backstage, he tells me what a great job I did and how much he loves the joke. Two years later, he’s doing that as his last joke on The [Original] Kings Of Comedy and he’s doing it verbatim, he just changed my car into a spaceship," Williams said. However, he also noted that Cedric had since apologized to him.

Katt Williams Club Shay Shay Interview Spoofed On Saturday Night Live

Of course, there were a lot of reactions to Williams' fiery interview. Saturday Night Live took aim at Williams' Club Shay Shay interview in an episode in January. Ego Nwodim played Williams while Devin Walker played Shannon Sharpe. The skit was billed as the "eight-hour extended version" of the interview. “Three things are true about me. I am 5’3, I have never told a lie, and I am 6’3,” Nwodim's Williams says. Furthermore, the skit featured several jokes about Williams' comments about Kevin Hart. “Look, Hollywood made Kevin Hart. Everyone knows Kevin Hart was made in the same factory where they make Teddy Grahams. Why the hell he smell like cinnamon?” ranted Williams. Other targets of Nwodim's Williams included Barak Obama and included Williams claiming he invented fruit.

Furthermore, Williams has continued to fuel his post-interview beefs. He dropped a freestyle aimed at Ludacris while appearing on Suge Knight's Collect Call podcast. “I’m coming for your number one spot, one of us a killer and the other one is not/ One of us the realest and the other one a fraud/ You heard the interview on ‘Club Shay Shay,’ I gave ’em all a payday/ I’m still going f-cking viral so who care what the haters say/ Ludacris, you must be out your rabid a-- mind/ You made a rap song but, n-gga, you ain’t say I’m f-cking lying," Williams rapped. Furthermore, Williams implied that Ludacris had engaged in a sexual relationship with Quincy Jones.

