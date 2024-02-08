Kirk Franklin Finally Responds To Katt Williams "Club Shay Shay" Interview

Kirk Franklin has finally responded after being name-checked by Katt Williams in his Club Shay Shay interview last month. “You just shake your head. It’s like, ‘Lord, have mercy!’ because I don’t know where it’s going. But shout out to Katt Williams. I just think that there are so many voices right now that are having the opportunity to speak their journey, their experiences. And I just think that it’s important for everyone to have a platform to tell the truth and their story. I don’t think anybody should be silenced, anybody should be censored. I think that every human being has the right to tell their voice and their story," Franklin told HipHopDX at the Grammys.

Franklin got off lighter than most of the people mentioned by Williams during the now-viral interview. The more prevalent course of action was that if Williams was mentioning you, you were about to get skewered by the veteran actor and comedian. This has led to a wave of backlash ever since the interview came out. Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish both offered differing responses to Williams. Meanwhile, Ludacris felt strongly enough to hit Williams with a freestyle diss.

Katt Williams Club Shay Shay Interview Spoofed On Saturday Night Live

Meanwhile, SNL dedicated a skit during their January 21 show to spoofing Williams' much talked-about interview. Ego Nwodim played Williams while Devin Walker played Shannon Sharpe. The skit was billed as the "eight-hour extended version" of the interview. “Three things are true about me. I am 5’3, I have never told a lie, and I am 6’3,” Nwodim's Williams says. Furthermore, the skit featured several jokes about Williams' comments about Kevin Hart. “Look, Hollywood made Kevin Hart. Everyone knows Kevin Hart was made in the same factory where they make Teddy Grahams. Why the hell he smell like cinnamon?” ranted Williams. Other targets of Nwodim's Williams included Barak Obama and included Williams claiming he invented fruit.

