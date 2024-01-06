Kevin Hart Issues New Response To Katt Williams

After originally dismissing Katt Williams' comments about him, Kevin Hart used his NBA Unplugged show to further address his fellow comedian's explosive Club Shay Shay appearance. "Do you entertain the circus or do you watch it?" Hart quipped to Kendrick Perkins after the ESPN personality brought up Williams' interview. Furthermore, Hart joked that Williams had "bought the New York Knicks" only to "return them with a receipt". Additionally, Hart went after Williams' comments about being a voracious reader as a child.

Hart's first comments about Williams' interview came in the form of a tweet, which doubled as a promotion for his new movie. "Gotta get that anger up outcha champ….It’s honestly sad. In the meantime…. Please enjoy MY MOVIE TRAILER to my next film “LIFT” which will be dropping on @netflix in 8 days!!!!! There is a moment in the trailer where @gugumbatharaw says “They Really Love You” ….I now know she’s talking about “Katt” 😂😂😂 Mark yo calendars world!!!! This one is SPECIAL!!!!" Hart wrote on X the day after Williams' interview aired.

Gilbert Arenas Defends Kevin Hart

Meanwhile, Gilbert Arenas spoke in defense of Kevin Hart after Katt Williams called Hart an industry plant. Arenas explained that Hart found success forging a career and succeeding in roles that Williams himself admitted to turning down. In Arenas' eyes, that didn't make Hart a plant, but instead, someone simply making do with the opportunities he could get. Furthermore, Arenas questioned why Williams was trying to diminish Hart's career for accepting the roles that Williams, as mentioned, had admitted to not wanting in the first place.

It echoes some of the comments that Michael Blackson made about Williams in his own response to the bombshell interview on Club Shay Shay. In a series of tweets, Blackson argued that while Williams was an all-time great of comedy, his interview was inflammatory by design. He argued that Williams was "trying to seem relevant" and should remember that he is not the "Katt Williams of 2005".

