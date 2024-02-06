2024 grammys
- MusicKiller Mike Shares Jay-Z's Reaction To His Grammy Wins & ArrestApparently, Hov actualy planned to celebrate with the Atlanta legend at the ceremony after his sweep, but a security guard had other plans.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicKiller Mike Clashes With "The View" Host Over Brian Kemp SupportHe clarified his support for Democratic governors and mayors. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicKiller Mike Discusses His Grammys Arrest Following Big WinsMike isn't getting hung up on the worst parts of the night.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicKiller Mike Responds To Kai Cenat's Complaints About His Grammy SweepMike couldn't help but laugh at Cenat's mention of him. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicT.I. Reacts To Killer Mike's Grammys Arrest: "It Was An Atrocity""There’s always somebody who tryna bring you back to the reality of a Black man in America," T.I. says.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureKirk Franklin Finally Responds To Katt Williams "Club Shay Shay" InterviewFranklin praised Williams for speaking his mind.By Ben Mock
- MusicRappers Who Have Condemned The GrammysThe Grammys have constantly been called out by Hip Hop’s biggest names.By Demi Phillips
- Pop CultureGrammys Criticism Arises As Harry Belafonte's Family Speaks OutBelafonte passed away at age 96 last spring, leaving behind an incredible legacy.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureKai Cenat Gets Heated After Being Called Out By Joe Budden, Adin Ross Backs Up His Fellow StreamerCenat called Budden a one-hit wonder while Ross called the podcaster "mean".By Ben Mock
- ViralBeyonce's Ice Spice & Coco Jones Greeting Has Fans Noticing A Stark Difference In DemeanorFans think that Queen Bey said a lot through her shift in body language when she saw the R&B singer while meeting the rapper.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicJoe Budden Slams "Bozos" Travis Scott & Playboi Carti For Grammy PerformanceJoe Budden wasn't a fan of the duo's appearance at the Grammys.By Cole Blake
- MusicKelly Rowland Labels JAY-Z “One Of The Greatest Men I Know” After Beyonce SpeechKelly Rowland had some major praise for the legendary rapper.By Cole Blake
- MusicRoland Martin Calls Out JAY-Z Over Grammys SpeechRoland Martin wanted more from the legendary rapper.By Cole Blake
- MusicKiller Mike Drops $100 "MICHAEL" Broom To Celebrate Grammy SweepThe broom quickly sold out on his website.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicSZA Explains Not Speaking With Beyonce At The GrammysSZA says she was at least able to speak to JAY-Z.By Cole Blake
- MusicLil Durk Names Beyonce As His Dream Collab Following First Grammy WinDurk joked that if they teamed up he'd be back at the Grammys again. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicAnnie Lennox Net Worth 2024: What Is The Singer & Advocate Worth?Annie Lennox's journey reflects her iconic music career & dedicated activism, highlighting her enduring influence as an artist & humanitarian.By Rain Adams