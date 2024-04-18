Travis Scott Gets Candid Discussing His Grammys Snubs

Travis Scott is one of the biggest stars in not just rap music, but music period. He's fresh off the release of his album UTOPIA last year, his first since 2018's Astroworld. Astroworld received one nomination with its hit single "Sicko Mode" locking up two more. UTOPIA also scored a nomination for Best Rap Album. Ultimately, Scott lost the category to Killer Mike's Michael as part of a sweep of the rap category that resulted in three wins for the Run The Jewels rapper.

Adding in his work with other artists like Kanye West and SZA, Travis Scott has 10 total Grammy nominations and 0 wins. While you would think that would affect his opinion of the institution, he still sees the award as an admirable goal. During a recent interview he discussed the respect he still has for the Grammys. “A lot of my peers, everyone is like, ‘f*ck that award.’ I actually f*ck with it," his statement begins. He discusses a time when the Grammys used to be more respected and sought after, then confesses that he still views the awards with that idyllic image. He even goes as far as comparing making music to win Grammys to basketball and football teams trying to win championships. Check out the clips where he discusses the award show below.

Travis Scott's Surprising Respect For The Grammys

Earlier today, Nicki Minaj announced a new "SLEEZE Mix" of her hit song "FTCU." She had been teasing a new version of the song with Sexyy Red for weeks. But when the announcement finally came she revealed that in addition to those two, the remix also featured Chris Brown and Travis Scott. Despite being two of the biggest stars in all of music, Scott and Nicki have never properly collaborated before until now.

What do you think of Travis Scott's surprising level of respect for the Grammys after losing all 10 of his nominations so far? Do you think he will ever break through and finally win one? Let us know in the comment section below.

