Nicki Minaj Announces "FTCU" Remix With Travis Scott, Sexyy Red, And Chris Brown

Barbz rejoice, the remix Nicki Minaj has been teasing for weeks was finally announced. Earlier this month, she first floated the idea that she and Sexyy Red may be teaming up for a remix of her hit "FTCU." They interacted on social media repeatedly in the weeks since and each time it had fans begging for more news on the upcoming track. Now fans got a surprise last-minute announcement not only revealing the track would drop tonight, but it features more contributions than originally expected.

Nicki just announced the "SLEEZE Mix" of "FTCU" which features a trio of artists with a variety of different styles. As previously announced, Sexyy Red will make an appearance on the track likely delivering her usual mix of hard-hitting and raunchy bars. Additionally, Travis Scott and Chris Brown will also appear on the track. While Minaj and Brown have collaborated numerous times before, she and Travis Scott have never formally crossed paths on a song. The announcement set fan hype into overdrive but they thankfully won't have to wait long to hear the whole thing. Check out the artwork for the new song below.

Read More: Nicki Minaj Flexes Her Thanksgiving Feast

Nicki Minaj's New "FTCU" Remix Drops Tonight

Nicki Minaj is about to take off on the international leg of her Pink Friday 2 tour. She recently got some good news from a judges ruling. The ruling allowed her husband to travel with her for the next section of the tour. She needed the approval for his international travel due to his previous legal troubles. The couple celebrated the good news by sharing a family photo dump to Instagram with some shots of them alongside their son Papa Bear. Nicki is playing a trio of shows in Canada this month before heading to Europe in May.

What do you think of Nicki Minaj teaming up with Chris Brown, Travis Scott, and Sexyy Red for a new version of "FTCU?" Which of the new guests do you think will deliver the most memorable addition to the song? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: What Was Nicki Minaj's Debut Single?

[Via]