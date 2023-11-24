Nicki Minaj Flexes Her Thanksgiving Feast

Nicki Minaj recently took to social media to show off the meal she prepared for Thanksgiving, leaving her followers drooling. Her feast consisted of mashed potatoes, macaroni and cheese, chicken, and more. She even threw in some crab legs, an unorthodox but welcome addition to the holiday meal.

Followers fully expected Nicki to pop off in the kitchen this Thanksgiving, and they're not the only ones. Her friend JT of City Girls shot her a text the day of, letting her know that she was looking forward to seeing what she cooked up. "Happy Thanksgiving!" she wrote. "You started cooking yet? I want to see the food." Nicki responded, telling her that she'd definitely be taking the opportunity to flex her cooking skills. "Yes tf I am ma'am!!!!!" she wrote, wishing her a happy holiday as well.

JT Wishes She Dined With Nicki

The "No Bars" performer went on to share Nicki's screenshot of their chat, revealing that she wishes she could have dined with Nicki. The Trinidadian-born rapper clearly went all out this year, which makes sense considering all that she has to be thankful for. Earlier this month, she took home an award for Top Female Rap Artist at the Billboard Music Awards for the first time in her career. She went on to thank the Barbz for their support and tease Pink Friday 2, which is slated for release on December 8.

"Thank you to the Billboard Music Awards for presenting me with the best female rap award of 2023," she said in a clip before blowing fans a kiss. "Barbz, you are amazing. I appreciate you so much. And I can’t wait to share Pink Friday 2 with you on my birthday, December 8." What do you think of Nicki Minaj's Thanksgiving dinner? Would you have dined at her house? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more news.

