Nicki Minaj Furious After Finding Out Unreleased "Bahm Bahm" Made Its Way To Streaming

Nicki Minaj is about one week away from dropping her eagerly-awaited album, Pink Friday 2. Fans are clamoring for it and, hopefully, there will not be another delay in the release. The Queen of Rap has been teasing the follow-up for months upon months. Even though there have been changes made by the New York-raised rapper, things seem to be going according to plan for her. But, maybe, for the first time, she has encountered a little bit of a bump in the road. Just a little over a month ago, Nicki put out a track titled "Bahm Bahm."

Many were hoping it would land on the album, but she just wanted to get something out. However, she never intended to put it on streaming platforms. So, she kept it on her official website only. The Barbz were also pleading for it to be put out on readily available services, but it is not going to happen. Unless someone gets out illegally. Unfortunately, for Nicki, that is exactly what happened. According to AllHipHop, she found out about through her extremely supportive fanbase.

Nicki Minaj Wants Her Money Back

In a since-deleted tweet, Nicki slammed the streaming services and demanded it be taken down immediately. "Oh hello no! I want all my money back from this thievery! That would’ve been at least an extra 6 to 7 dollars & like 48 cents added to my real account b!ch." The song was just not released, it actually performed well. In fact, it got as high as number 14 on Apple Music's top Hip-Hop and Rap Songs chart.

