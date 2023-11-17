Nicki Minaj Shares Yet Another Potential “Pink Friday 2” Album Cover

Nicki Minaj has been teasing her long awaited new studio album for months. After announcing earlier this year that Pink Friday 2 was on the way, the album has gone through a few delays. It's now expected to arrive on December 8, though some fans are still skeptical. Amid all of the delays, Minaj has continued to share more and more information about the album to keep fans hooked.

That's included numerous potential album covers. She's shared what she called the "official" album art, as well as numerous other photo shoots that could potentially serve as the artwork. The various album covers are for deluxe editions and exclusive vinyl versions but nobody is positive if the official artwork has been revealed yet. Earlier today, Nicki took to twitter to share yet another potential piece of album artwork. "New #PinkFriday2 album cover alert. Looks very Roman-esque no?" she said in the tweet. Check out the new artwork below.

Nicki Minaj Shares More Album Artwork

In the comments, fans had a pretty mixed reaction to the new cover. "Trying to look like Cardi B.... girl bye," one of the top comments on a repost of the cover reads. Others agree, criticizing some heavy effects used in the picture. But as you'd expect, there are still plenty of Barbz looking forward to the new album regardless. "The Queen. Y’all can talk about looks, yall can talk about everything else but the talent can never be denied," and "She’s coming. The best album of 2023 is weeks away" two of the top comments read.

In a recent cover story she did with Vogue, Nicki gave her fans plenty to chew over. On top of an interview and cover shoot, she also did an episode of 73 Questions and even unpacked an original freestyle in collaboration with the magazine. What do you think of the newest album cover Nicki Minaj shared for Pink Friday 2? Let us know in the comment section below.

